The 10 best Irish pubs in London for trad nights and live music

St Patrick’s Day is beloved by Brits and Irish alike for many reasons – it celebrates Irish culture, all the wonderful actors, writers, food, slang, the list goes on. On the other hand, it’s also loved because it’s a big day of big boozing. But aside from splitting the G so many times you could have split the whole alphabet, one thing St Paddy’s day is great at reminding us of is how fantastic Irish music (and Irish pubs) are.

It’s easy to think that you have to hop on a flight to Ireland to get an authentic Irish pub experience with live music where people turn up with fiddles and the Celtic airs start flowing, but before you start checking out RyanAir flights, there are actually a tonne of fantastic trad nights in London that will have you belting out a chorus of Black Velvet Band.

Named "the most authentic Irish pub in the world outside Ireland," The Auld Shillelagh is undoubtedly one of the most Celtic spots in the city. The team runs weekly music seisiún’s every other Thursday & Friday at 9pm — no need to book but it gets pretty packed so it's worth turning up early.

105 Stoke Newington Church St, London N16 0UD

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A celebrated Nunhead institution, Skehans – self proclaimed purveyors of craic – is a craic-king spot where community gathers and tradition of the fun, open-mic flaming fiddles kind of way, thrives. Music is a frequent occurrence, with live music six days a week.

1 Kitto Rd, London SE14 5TW

While The Windmill in Brixton isn't strictly an Irish pub, it is one of the best live music venues in South London, and their No Frills Folk Club is one of the most underrated nights out in the capital, often the setting for a session of songs from the Emerald Isles. No tickets, no bookings, just a crowd of locals turning up with violins, harmonicas, and other instruments you're embarrassed you can't name. It's proper, round the table folk music – all musicians and all styles welcome. The night takes place every month on the second Sunday, weaving folk tunes, plenty of revelry, and obviously some lovely pints – including Fightback Larger, the profits of which helps support live music venues. Win win.

22 Blenheim Gardens, Brixton Hill, London SW2 5BZ

The Old Justice Pub is one of those lovely, tucked away local spots which hosts pub quizzes and live music Saturdays as well as Irish Trad nights every Wednesday.

To celebrate their favourite holiday, The Old Justice has a whole lineup of fun from Sunday through to Tuesday plus £5 Guinness and £4 Baby Guinness. On Sunday 15th there's GAA live on the big screens from 1.30pm, and a Live Trad Session from 3pm. Monday 16th sees a 'Paddy’s Day Pub Quiz' with the big day (St Patrick's, 17th), welcoming in a 'Paddy's Day Party', and another Live Trad Session from 7pm.

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94 Bermondsey Wall E, London SE16 4TY

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The Hand of Glory situated over in Hackney Downs (a stones throw from our favourite Tom's Pasta in Hackney) is an intimate local pub, with all the classic wooden beams, pews, and long, candle lit tables you'd expect to find in some Richard Curtis-esque London-set film. They run Folk Sessions every Wednesday which showcase traditional folk music running late into the night.

240 Amhurst Rd, Lower Clapton, London E8 2BS

Based in Forest Hill / Catford, The Blythe Hill Tavern is a CAMRA award-winning, traditional Victorian corner pub with plenty of ales, beers, and a bloody good Guinness (I don't know the science behind how one pub is better than the other, but some certainly do a better pint of the black stuff than others). It runs its trad nights on Tuesdays from 8pm, with all musicians welcome, so bring your instruments if you happen to have a fiddle tucked in a cupboard, otherwise, pull up a chair and join in for a proper night of live Irish music, great pints and good company.

319 Stanstead Rd, London SE23 1JB

A cosy, red-painted local watering hole The Dog and Bell in Deptford holds its trad night session every Wednesday from 8.30pm. Although, if ceilidhs aren't really your thing, check you its Deptford Jazz Collective which runs on the first Tuesday of every month.

116 Prince St, London SE8 3JD

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A short stumble from Vauxhall station, MC and Sons has a couple of locations scattered across London. A traditional old Irish Pub set in the heart of London, it's a place for community to come and socialise. Mc & Sons is built on the memories and lives of the McElhinney family with their heritage adorning the walls with pictures of the family through the generations with some of the family still pulling pints behind the bar to this day. Their trad nights run every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9pm, but keep an eye on their Instagram for updates.

355 Kennington Ln, London SE11 5QY

A friendly, freehouse pub on Highgate Hill with Traditional Irish and folk music sessions running five nights a week. To celebrate St Patrick's Day they will be running trad sessions all weekend and on 17th from 8pm. Keep an eye on their website and Instagram for a sneak peek at who will be performing.

90 Highgate Hl, London N19 5NQ

The Toucan is somewhat of a rarity; a central London pub that feels absolutely nothing like a central London pub. A couple of steps from Tottenham Court Road, The Toucan serves a stonkingly good Guinness. The trad nights run on Tuesday nights, kicking off from around 7pm.

The pub's location – 19 Carlisle Street – has been a legendary Soho spot for decades; an underground disco spot called Knuckles Bar run by Viv Prince (who was also the drummer of The Pretty Things) in the 60s, hosting performers from Chas Chandler to Jimi Hendrix and Jim Capaldi & Dave Mason in the tiny Soho bar.

So, if you're looking for a central London spot with some high-kicking, knee-slapping trad tunes with some killer rock history, this is a good one to have on your radar.

19 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BY





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