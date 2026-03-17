The Brook and Badger: An English countryside local’s spot dropped into the middle of West London

Look, I’m not even going to try and make the argument about London not being the foodie capital of the UK – it’s a losing battle, and rightly so with all the restaurants, bars, supper clubs etc that literally pack the capital. All I am saying is that there are a couple of things country bumpkins do well that London hasn’t quite nailed yet. The main one being the middle-of-a-forest, rustically-refurbished, actually-very-proper pubs that the likes of the New Forest, Cotswolds, and Devon (to name a few) do exceptionally well.

But, Fulham’s newest pub The Brook and Badger might just put this rivalry to rest.

At the ripe old age of 24, I’d love to say my Tuesday nights are a spontaneous and chaotic affair where after-work drinks spiral into a random rave at a converted laundromat-turned-warehouse-club in Hackney, complete with a drunken e-bike cycle home. But in reality, just the prospect of not going straight home from the office is about as wild as it gets. So, the invite to check out new opening The Brook and Badger from the same team as Brook House sounded like the perfect middle ground.

WHERE IS IT?

When we say it’s a local spot, that translates to ‘it’s a 20 minute walk from the nearest tube station'. This is sort of The Brook and Badger's secret weapon. Located on Munster Road, the nearest tube is Parson’s Green which is around a 20 minute walk away, although if you’re near Putney Bridge or Fulham Broadway stations, those are both around 20 minutes walk away too.

WHAT’S SPECIAL?

(Image credit: The Brook and Badger)

The main duo behind the spot is publican Eamonn Manson and pop art dealer Adrian Palengat – you may not know the names, but as soon as you walk in, you’ll recognise that these are people who know how to do pubs.

Rather than what usually comes to mind when you say ‘pub’, The Brook and Badger is like if a private member’s club did a pub. Not to sound like some middle-aged Antiques Roadshow-esque presenter, but everything is ridiculously high quality – the tables and chairs are propah thick oak, the glassware is thin, and the crockery is so nice you’ll be trying to inconspicuously lift it up to see if you can find the name of the maker on the bottom.

The main thing that’s special is the people. Our servers - Cecilia in particular – were incredibly friendly as well as efficient. Despite only having a couple of them serving all the tables, service is speedy with the manner of chatting to an old friend.

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WHAT’S NEW?

It only opened up a couple of weeks ago so you’ll look ridiculously in-the-know and au fait about London’s dining scene should you name-drop it as a possible venue with friends.

(Image credit: Future)

WHO SHOULD YOU BRING?

It’s a locals spot through and through – and due to the area of said locals (*cough* affluent) it’s a mix of families and young professionals. It’s got a more sophisticated clientele than your usual boozer but it’s an everyone-welcome kind of spot.

Without any conferring, my date-for-the-night and I suggested it would be the perfect place to take your girlfriend’s parents or in-laws. Nothing showy but still luxurious.

WHAT SHOULD YOU WEAR?

(Image credit: Future)

It’s a fairly casual place being a local pub, but it is Fulham so casual here means a navy blue quarter zip or a schoffel wouldn’t be too dressy. It’s a post-work pints sort of crowd, but work here is often the whitest of collars so expect a lot of jeans and shirts. Avoid the tracksuit and you'll be grand.

WHAT WILL YOU PAY?

(Image credit: The Brook and Badger)

It’s on the pricier side for a pub, but it’s reflected in the quality of the food and environment. You’ll be shelling out around £25-£30 for a main, with starters around a tenner on average.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DRINK?

(Image credit: The Brook and Badger)

The wine list is where they shine – alongside all the beers on tap you’d want in a pub. As well as a good selection of wines by the glass, they’ve got discovery options for both reds and whites if you’re up for trying something a little more adventurous.

Alongside showcasing some great English wines and sparkling options, there’s a strong mix of high-quality global wines – so even if you’re a luddite vis a vis wine, you can point at random and end up with a very decent bottle. We went for a 500ml carafe (because it WAS a school night after all), but if you’re going for a bottle you’re going to be paying between £30 up to £64, with some options upwards of £130 if you want to splash out on something special.

MUST TRY DISHES?

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to The Brook and Badger, it's more about settling in for a good pint than it is tucking your napkin in for a six course meal. It offers strong takes on traditional dishes like gnocchi, and small plates like arancini, as well as knee-slapping pub classics, priced around £21 for veggie and fish options to £26-30 for the meatier chops. But in this case, you're ok to skip in favour of a hearty pint.

(Image credit: The Brook and Badger via Instagram)

GET ON THE GUESTLIST?

If you’re a London local residing in the leafy, well-to-do West this is a lovely spot to know about. If you’re looking for a nice spot with a relaxed atmosphere but up-market vibe you’re going to love The Brook and Badger. I’d wager good money that within a month this place will be packed with after-work Guinness-drinkers, so consider this your official heads up.

You can book a table for The Brook and Badger via SevenRooms here





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