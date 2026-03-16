Love Guinness? Try Harp of Darkness Black Irish Whiskey this St Patrick’s Day

Cola-coloured dram sits nicely alongside a pint of the black stuff

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harp of darkness irish whiskey
(Image credit: Master of Malt)

With St Patrick’s Day fast approaching, pub goers are preparing for their once-annual pint of Guinness. Though it’s boomed in popularity in the age of ‘splitting the G’, a pint of Guinness stout is still an acquired taste if you’re more used to a crisp larger.

Want something a bit quirky to chase it with? Try a dram of Harp of Darkness Black Irish Whiskey from Master of Malt.

Distilled to be the “ideal spiritual accompaniment to a perfectly poured pint” of Guinness, the cola-coloured Irish whiskey is a 41.1% 8-year old single grain, bourbon-like with a slightly charred nature — and a hint of liquorice that may well be a psychosomatic reaction to drinking a near-black whiskey.

What to expect

Master of Malt list the tasting notes as follows:

  • Nose: Treacle toffee, brandy snaps, and boozy chocolate truffles, with polished oak, poached pear, spicy grain, and earthy coffee grounds beneath.
  • Palate: Dark malt, chocolate-drizzled flapjack, salted caramel, with hints of molasses and ginger snap biscuits in tow.
  • Finish: Crème caramel balances drying oak, with a touch of woody clove and bittersweet espresso.

It’s another playful bottle from the Master of Malt team, whose previous wares have included the chocolatey ‘Dalry Milk 16 year old’ — now discontinued, but well worth tracking down a taste of.

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Gerald Lynch
Gerald Lynch
Editor-in-Chief

Gerald Lynch is the Editor-in-Chief of Shortlist, keeping careful watch over the site's editorial output and social channels. He's happiest in the front row of a gig for a band you've never heard of, watching 35mm cinema re-runs of classic sci-fi flicks, or propping up a bar with an old fashioned in one hand and a Game Boy in the other.

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