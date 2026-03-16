Love Guinness? Try Harp of Darkness Black Irish Whiskey this St Patrick’s Day

With St Patrick’s Day fast approaching, pub goers are preparing for their once-annual pint of Guinness. Though it’s boomed in popularity in the age of ‘splitting the G’, a pint of Guinness stout is still an acquired taste if you’re more used to a crisp larger.

Want something a bit quirky to chase it with? Try a dram of Harp of Darkness Black Irish Whiskey from Master of Malt.

Distilled to be the “ideal spiritual accompaniment to a perfectly poured pint” of Guinness, the cola-coloured Irish whiskey is a 41.1% 8-year old single grain, bourbon-like with a slightly charred nature — and a hint of liquorice that may well be a psychosomatic reaction to drinking a near-black whiskey.

Master of Malt Black Irish Whiskey £34.95 at Master of Malt Harp of Darkness is a black Irish whiskey created to make the ideal spiritual accompaniment to a perfectly poured pint of creamy, malty Irish milk stout. Just the thing when you're in the mood for the black stuff.

What to expect

Master of Malt list the tasting notes as follows:

Nose: Treacle toffee, brandy snaps, and boozy chocolate truffles, with polished oak, poached pear, spicy grain, and earthy coffee grounds beneath.

Palate: Dark malt, chocolate-drizzled flapjack, salted caramel, with hints of molasses and ginger snap biscuits in tow.

Finish: Crème caramel balances drying oak, with a touch of woody clove and bittersweet espresso.

It’s another playful bottle from the Master of Malt team, whose previous wares have included the chocolatey ‘Dalry Milk 16 year old’ — now discontinued, but well worth tracking down a taste of.





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