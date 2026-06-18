This legendary London music night is moving to its first permanent site in Islington

London has plenty of fantastic nights out, but nothing hits that cultured-but-cool mark quite like a jazz-fusion evening. Even cooler if it’s one of those elusive, pop-up style events which deals exclusively in residencies. Soul Mama was one of these nights, bringing jazz, soul, gospel, reggae and more from emerging artists and touring stars to bring the best of live music to London’s streets. Now it’s heading to its first ever permanent site.

Founded by musician and broadcaster YolanDa Brown OBE DL, Soul Mama originally started in the ground floor of the Gantry hotel in Stratford, as a brief musical residency. Now, the unrivalled music night is heading to its first permanent site over in Islington.

Continuing its tradition of being iconic, Soul Mama has already teased the lineup for its inaugural season; this year, Soul Mama Islington will feature performances from the likes of Omar, Susan Carol, Mica Paris, Etana, Citrus Sun and Avery*Sunshine alongside Najee, Brit Funk Association, Ray Gelato & the Giants and Syd Lawrence Orchestra. Alongside the live music, comedy and spoken word, Soul Mama Islington will host its famous Motown, Gospel Choir and Afrobeats live brunches.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Mariola Zoladz)

The space itself spans a chunky 3600 square footage, with floor to ceiling windows which offer up views over Chapel Market. The venue has a 150-person capacity, starting as a spacious restaurant during the day, and transforming into its signature, intimate live music venue by night. The food is heavily inspired by the music, fusing tastes of Africa, the Caribbean, and South America; it will be serving up small plates like Braised Lamb, a Jerk Wing Pit which offers a delectable roulette wheel of flavours from fiery Scotch Bonnet and Mango to smoky Rum BBQ. Bigger plates like Coconut Curry Chicken and Argentinian Smoke Gaucho Jerk Chicken are on offer.

YolanDa Brown OBE DL is possibly one of the most accomplished people around, not only bringing Soul Mama to life, but is also a saxophinist, broadcaster, two time MOBO winner, and chairs the BRIT Awards and Mercury Prize. Talking about the new venue, she said it “will be a real joy to bring more music, culture and connection to such a vibrant and spirited destination. Islington is about to get even more soul”.

Soul Mamma Islington is located at 21 Parkfield Street, N1 0PS, with a second location in Stratford also in the works, expected to open in August 2026. You can book tickets for the performances here.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



