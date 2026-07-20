A brand new live music venue is heading to North London

We’re almost getting whiplash between the number of exciting new openings gracing London's streets and the amount of iconic institutions having to shut their doors. All in all, it’s nice to know the UK music and arts scene is not entirely effed, and the new arrival of a community-built arts venue is further proof that it’s not all doom n' gloom, but rhythm n' blues.

Based in Tottenham, Radial is a new grassroots venue, inspired by and built for its local community. It’s all about championing arts, music, and culture through a varied and inclusive roster of live events, creativity, and collaboration. The space is set to open up on 5th September, with a decent 250-capacity.

The team behind the new site is ten87, a creative studio hub with 50 recording studios across the capital. Funded by the public, it works with the music industry to help new creators within the community. Radial marks their first move into live performance, taking their groovy, tuned music-making into a cultural event for all. Over the past decade, the studios have supported artists from Fontaines D.C to Wolf Alice and many more, who you’ll have snapped up tickets to recently.

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(Image credit: radial / ten87)

Unlike a lot of spaces you can currently boogie the night away in across the capital, Radial is “a space developed around sound”, putting quality music at its core. In terms of what that’s going to look like, their programme is set to be rooted in active listening, expect intimate performances, eclectic club nights, as well as artist-led experiments like workshops and sound-based wellness. According to the team, the radial concept shapes every aspect of the physical experience - from how people arrive and gather, to how they move through, watch performances and connect with one another. It’s all sounding very art school tbh, but in the best possible way.

On the inside, it has capacity for 250-300 standing, or up to 80 seated, with the main space decked out in flexible Japanese-style loungers so they can keep switching up the look as needed. The main space is centred around a main performance room featuring a 10-point custom-built system with precisely designed acoustics, which has been headed up by renowned acoustician Nick Whitaker, whose work includes the legendary nightclub Plastic People.

Romy, who's also a recording artist, said: "Smaller venues are essential to London's musical ecosystem. Sadly, we’ve watched so many closures over recent years. We just want to give people a new space for culture and connection. Which feels important now, more than ever."

Although radial is set to open up on 5th September, they're running four one-off club nights across July and August. The nights boast sets from DJs and artists including: Jacklyn, Adult Woman, Meg Ward, Sub Basics, nohexcode, and plenty more.

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You can find Radial at 39b Markfield Rd, N15 4QA.





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