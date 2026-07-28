Londoners can get a free Aperol Spritz this weekend but they need to bring a secret item with them

London is an eccentric city; you can get your aura photographed, have a rager in a sauna, have a pint in a prison, and sleep in a lion enclosure. Now, there’s a new entry on the list involving everyone’s favourite summery spritz – and it’s all for a good cause.

Seven Dials Market is teaming up with charity The Felix Project to give away 100 free Aperol Spritz. On Saturday 1st August, coinciding with National Spritz Day, for one-day only Londoners can ‘buy’ an Aperol Spritz with an orange. Yup, you read that right. The market (run by KERB) will be giving away 100 free Aperols, in exchange for a singular fresh orange which will get donated via the charity.

Guests wanting to snap up a free Aperol can bring a fresh orange to Bar Nana, the upstairs bar inside the covered Seven Dials foodie market, and receive a complimentary Spritz in return. Whilst the cocktails are limited to one per person, visitors are encouraged to bring more than one orange to maximise their donation.

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If you’re wondering how an orange is relevant, The Felix Project originally started out as a food waste charity, expanding to support local communities, schools, and help end food poverty. They work to save great food and get it to the people who need it, working alongside 16 other independent volunteers and thousands of volunteers. They work with hundreds of supermarkets and restaurants to help close the food waste gap and divert to communities that need it most.

The event kicks off at 11am when the bar opens on Saturday, and it’s running on a first-come-first-served basis so the earlier you head there the better your chances at securing a spritz – although even if you don’t make it in time for the freebie you could still drop off some orange donations.

Whilst you're in the market, you could make a foodie day of it and explore some of the other (highly Instagrammed) spots, like Pick & Cheese - 40m of rotating rounds of expertly chosen cheese pairings - Bad Boy Pizza Society, and Bleecker burgers.

You can find the market at Earlham St, London WC2H 9LX.

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