Viral pizza place is getting a permament spot in Covent Garden

Good news for the burgeoning London pizza scene: one of the city’s buzzy favourites has returned, this time with a permanent location in the heart of the capital.

Lenny’s is opening up a pizza shop in Covent Garden later this year, following a stint away from the pizza oven.

Pizza chef Max Lewis announced the new venture through the Lenny’s Apizza Instagram account. A teaser says the new restaurant is “coming soon” although the finer details on timings and exact location are a mystery at the moment.

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“It’s great to be back in the kitchen. It’s been a long time,” Lewis says.

Lenny’s gained a following in London for its New Haven style pizza, dubbed Apizza — which you pronounce “a-beets” if you really want to seem you know what you’re talking about.

You can expect a significantly charred base, with a good amount of both chewiness and crispiness to it.

Lenny’s pizza made its mark in North London, with a residency at The Bedford Tavern in Finsbury Park.

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It began almost two years ago in August 2024, but after a roughly year-long residency we haven’t heard too much from Lenny’s since. And that was slightly heartbreaking for what many consdiered to be among the best pizza found in London.

This Covent Garden return is part of a partnership with MJMK Restaurants, which also works with London favourites Kol, Luso, Anglothai, Fonda and Casa de Frango.

Lenny’s isn’t to be confused with Lenny's Pizza in New York, which briefly appeared in Saturday Night Fever but closed in 2023. And according to a review by Bald Flavours — worth a read if you’re keen for this one to open — Lenny’s is named after chef Max Lewis’s dog.

During Lenny’s stint at the Bedford Taven pizzas started at £10.50, and with both Crust Bros. And Vashinko charging £12.50-12.95 for a Margherita nearby, we hope not to see too epic a price jump when the Covent Garden restaurant opens.

We’ll be on the lookout for more information, but you can expect fresh details to appear first at the Lenny’s Instagram account, followed by its website.





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