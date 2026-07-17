This legendary London music joint is bringing a street party to Soho this summer

Usually you’d associate a street party with union jack bunting, a bank holiday, warm beige dips that no one is sure the provenance of, and kids riding a dangerous sugar rush. Legendary jazz club Ronnie Scotts is putting a classier spin on the old street party affair, opening up the streets of Soho this summer with a syncopated beat and a slew of good times.

On 1st August, Ronnie Scott’s Street Party is officially kicking off, bringing some of the most exciting and tuneful names in jazz, soul, R&B, and hip-hop to Soho’s auspicious streets. The iconic London joint will be setting up across two outdoor stages on Frith Street bringing a packed schedule of beat and tunes to the public. And like any good street party, it’s completely free to attend, just turn up – or make a wrong turn and vibe with it – and you’ll be able to sway, swing, and sing along.

The street party will span across five hours on 1st August, with a mix of different artists and entertainment filling up the day, kicking off at 11.30am and wrapping up around 5pm.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The concerts will feature DJ-sets, solo artists, plenty of al-fresco bars and grub up for grabs, as well as activities for grown-ups and kids alike. Artists set to perform at this year’s street party include Blue Lab Beats, Daniel Casimir Big Band, Shae Universe, Guvna B, Summer Pearl, Marlon the Pannist, and the Ronnie Scott’s Gospel Choir.

(Image credit: Ronnie Scott's)

The whole shindig is being presented in partnership with the Music Venue Trust (MVT) and Save our Scene, supporting grassroots venues and underrepresented artists, giving them a platform and entry into performing and creating. Basically, you’re doing good by showing up, and all you have to do is party along.

Whether you plan to turn up, or you end up wandering through Soho and are drawn to the music, it’s one of those free events which reminds you why living in the big smoke can be so good – free, cultured, and the kind of summer scenes you’d see in a romcom montage, what more could you ask for?

Fred Nash, Managing Director at Ronnie Scott’s said: “Before the festivals, the awards and the headline tours, there are independent venues where musicians can experiment, find their voice and connect with audiences for the first time. Those spaces are absolutely essential to the health of British music. The Street Party is our way of opening Ronnie Scott’s up to everyone. By bringing free live music into the heart of Soho, we want to celebrate the incredible artists performing today while recognising the wider network of grassroots venues that helps make careers like their possible.”

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You don't have to grab a ticket to secure your slot, but if you're keen to go, it's worth snapping up a free ticket via Ronnie Scott’s website.

The line up for both stages includes:

BLUE LAB BEATS

SUMMER PEARL

NEONE THE WONDERER

GRAMN

GRAMN JACKSON MATHOD

DANIEL CASIMIR BIG BAND

SHAE UNIVERSE

GUVNA B

RONNIE SCOTT’S GOSPEL CHOIR

MARLON THE PANNIST





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



