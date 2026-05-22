Cult creamy faves Hackney Gelato have teamed up with this London bar for boozy milkshake style cocktails

I scream, you scream, we all scream for: well, a number of things – I’m a woman for starters, living in London so pretty much at any vague figure that takes me by surprise in a dark street, alleyway, park, or underground. And I think we'd all be screaming (albeit internally) if we bumped into Bill Nighy reading in a cafe, or found a lovely flat to rent in London that was less than half your salary per month. Adding to that rather extensive list, one of the things we definitely scream for, no matter how old you are, is some delicious ice cream. And cocktails.

Is there anything better than a perfect ice cream? Or a cool cocktail? Well, maybe something that combines the two… Cult hipster ice cream makers Hackney Gelato are a homegrown London staple, bringing a taste of Italian brilliance to Broadway Market. And now, the creme de la (iced) creme is officially heading to a more permanent pop-up site for a proper London summer – just in time for the heatwave. Putting the eat in heatwave?

Hackney Gelato will be heading to Kitchen at Holmes in Baker Street for an exclusive summer terrace, serving up delicious scoops to guests to make the summer that bit sweeter. Even better, Kitchen at Holmes has created a cocktail menu using the Hackney Gelato range.

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(Image credit: Hackney Gelato via Instagram)

The menu has five different cocktails, three using a sorbet base to make a summery, fruity twist on a Sgroppino, and the other two using a sea salted caramel, and a Clotted Cream and Strawberry for a more milkshake adjacent treat. It’s basically like all the best parts of being young and having the most indulgent treat, but with all the perks of being an adult – namely, it’s spiked with booze. If you’re someone who loves a Bailey’s hot choc come winter, then you’ll frankly be beside yourself with this collab.

It’s not the first time the brand has done a pop-up, having done collabs with The Sidings Waterloo, appearing at the Tower of London, and keeping huffers refreshed at the Hackney Half.

Visitors will be able to step into a Mediterranean-inspired terrace, dressed in florals and with soft furnishings reflecting the colours of the gelato, from pistachio and chocolate to lemon and mango. Enjoy scoops from a branded gelato truck, gelato-filled desserts and cocktails that blur the line between dessert and drink.

They’re not exactly cheap, combining the decadence of a London cocktail spot with top-end delicacies, but it’s worth trying out one for a Bank Holiday treat. The milkshake-esque duo will set you back £16 each, although that’s around the same (if not a little cheaper) than their standard cocktails. The sgroppino trio are a little lighter on the wallet at £9 each, and if you’re into fruity cocktails but hate overly sweet serves, then this will be well up your street garden.

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The pop-up is already running and will be firm fixture until September so there’s plenty of time to visit.





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