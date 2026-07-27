Singer James Blunt acquires another London pub

Chronically likeable singer James Blunt has bought a London pub, one found in Hammersmith.

The Carpenter’s Arms in West London shut up shop on 17th July, and we now know why. It was subject to sale negotiations with no less than You’re Beautiful singer James Blunt.

Blunt announced the pub’s acquisition on Instagram.

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“It’s an honour to be the custodian of this beautiful and important local landmark. I know how much it means to the residents, and I hope we can serve them as well as they have been by Jack and his team. I look forward to seeing you there!” he said.

This is not Blunt’s first rodeo. He has owned Chelsea’s Fox and Pheasant pub since 2017, having bought it from Greene King. It is by most accounts one of the area’s better boozers.

The Carpenter’s Arms was previously under the stewardship of Wren Pubs, which refurbished the site having owned it for just two years. Their whole game is to leave the pubs “handsomely renovated to reframe their original character for new generations of drinkers and diners.”

It is of course a tough time for hospitality, which may have factored into Wren Pubs’s decision to let the site go.

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“This sale was a difficult decision for us, but we are so pleased with what we have achieved to date. It has been an honour to play a role in such a wonderful community and getting to know the locals,” says Wren Pubs founder Jack Greenall.

“Having worked hard to bring this beloved venue back to life, it felt like the perfect moment to pass the pub into new ownership. I couldn’t think of a better team to continue its legacy.”

The Carpenter’s Arms has been around since 1871. And while it is currently closed, with any luck with announcement should mean its doors reopen before long.

The pub is found at 91 Black Lion Lane, nearby the Stamford Brook and Ravenscourt Park Tube stations.

It joins a host of generally well-regarded London pubs owned by celebs, including Sir Ian McKellen’s The Grapes in Limehouse, Ed Sheeran’s Bertie Blossoms in Notting Hill and Rick Astley’s Mikkeller Bar in Shoreditch.

So while shilling for a crypto and AI companies is a sign of a celeb on the make, owning a pub in London is clearly a sign of being a good egg.





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