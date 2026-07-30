London’s Design Museum is set to celebrate contemporary Black design with new exhibition

London is a pretty cultured city, a multicultural melting pot that everyone benefits from through art, music, food and more.

But it's multicultural design that set to get the spotlight soon, as a major new exhibition all about contemporary Black design heads to the capital this autumn.

Called The Nue Black Aesthetic, the exhibition will be heading to London’s Design Museum from November 2026, running until August 8th 2027. The exhibition has been guest curated by author and journalist Charlene Prempeh and charts some of the most innovative contemporary Black designers working right now. From clothing to carpentry, the selected artists all show case the best and quite frankly coolest designers who all help answer the question (and displace the stereotypes about) what Black design looks like, and who gets to shape design culture.

Latest Videos From Shortlist Watch full video here:

The exhibition will take visitors on a journey across six different individual sections. The first, 'Towards a Nue Black Aesthetic' presents the background and context to the current moment, followed by 'Identity as Inspiration', before going onto the 'Community Building' segment. Next up the 'Rethinking the System' section will look at the Black designers challenging the norms, leading to the penultimate section which will see a new film specifically created for the exhibition in 'Black by Design'. The finale (unsurprisingly) concludes the exhibition with a brand new site-specific commission by Nigerian American designer Ini Archibong.

'A landmark exhibition'

Artists will be sharing their different experiences of their communities, balancing shared experience with the distinct traditions of their specific heritage, showcasing their varied approaches to identity, culture and community. The featured designers include Tejumola Adenuga, Taiba Akhuetie, Ini Archibong, Simone Brewster, Mac Collins, Phoebe Collings-James, Foday Dumbuya, Feben, Nifemi Marcus-Bello, Andu Masebo, Saul Nash, Tosin Oshinowo, Bianca Saunders, Rachel Scott, Samuel Ross and Giles Tettey Nartey.

There will be some additional works and graphics by over 20 designers, from Yinka Ilori whose colourful designs you will have spotted everywhere from Dunelm to M&S, to the trailblazing Althea McNish, the first Black British textile designer to earn international reputation for her stunning creations.

The title of the show references the cultural movements of the ‘Black Aesthetic’ of the 1960s and the ‘New Black Aesthetic’ of the 1980s. But this exhibition proposes a ‘Nue’ era — one defined by nuance, where there is no single way to be a Black designer. The museum has praised the showcase as a “landmark exhibition”, calling it “thought provoking and nuanced” and added it will “enrich our understanding of what is happening in design today.”

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tickets have already gone on sale for the exhibition, priced at £19 for a standard adult ticket. You can find them at The Design Museum’s website where you can browse the rest of the exhibitions being hosted throughout the year.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



