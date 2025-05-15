It's all gravy! KFC teams up with Hackney Gelato to launch a limited edition Gravy Gelato

All aboard this gravy train? Well, maybe. If you’re someone who has ever eaten a roast dinner and thought, it’s good, but wouldn’t it be great in an ice cream then you're in luck (and slightly odd).

In a collaboration that has made Italians across the world faint in outrage, KFC has teamed up with the foodies-favourite London-based Hackney Gelato to create a rather unexpected Gravy Gelato.





Launching on 15th May exclusively via the KFC shop, the frozen treat blends KFC’s iconic signature gravy with Hackney Gelato’s award-winning ice cream.









What does it even taste like? Well, according to the duo, the velvety gelato will feature notes of peppercorn and even a hint of chicken too. The savory gelato is umami with notes of herbs and spices (mandatory).





Apparently, it’s best served slathered on a piece of chicken, dipped with a chip, or by itself if you’re feeling adventurous.





The tubs are going for £5.50 for a standard 460ml tub with all proceeds from the sales supporting the KFC Youth Foundation which empowers young people across the UK.





It’s a super limited edition according to Hackney Gelato, who say the sweet(ish) treat has been inspired by the Colonel and created by their very own Enrico. It’s “A Kentucky Fried Fever Dream that really does work”.





In a more unexpected team-up than Timothee Chalamet and Lime Bikes, get ready for your taste buds to scramble as two iconic worlds collide. Or, do what we did and just stick to a mint choc chip.



