London is getting a new pizza joint - and it’s from the best pizza chef in the world

London has a lot of pizza places, but Napoli on the Road is definitely one of the best.

Run by Naples-born pizza aficionado Michele Pascarella who was crowned best Pizza Maker in the World (a massive flex), the pizzeria was named Europe’s Best Pizzeria in 2024 and 2025 at the 50 Top Pizza Europa Awards - up against some pretty hefty (Italian) competition. The only hitch? They currently have only two London locations - one in Chiswick and one in Richmond.

That’s all about to change however, as Pascarella is set to open a third pizza parlour in a little more central location, making their niche inhabitation of corners of South West London a thing of the past. That’s right, Napoli on the Road is heading to Soho.

The restaurant is set to open this autumn so there shouldn’t be long to wait before you could be chowing down on what could be the best margherita of your life. It’s landing on Wardour Street, right by Oxford Circus and Picadilly Circus - a stones throw from the bustling lanes of Dean St and Berwick St. It is set to have a classic a la carte menu on the ground floor and - making literally all of our foodie dreams coming true - a tasting menu in the basement. If you thought tasting menus couldn’t get better, just think what’s in store with a pizza tasting menu - a pizza flight with a each slice a different flavour?

A post shared by NotR (@napoli_ontheroad) A photo posted by on

We don’t yet know what it will look like, but if their other outposts are anything to go by, it will feature large white pizza ovens, simple interiors, potentially some good old shrubbery too, bringing those Italian vibes front and centre.

If you can’t wait until autumn and happen to be close to either Chiswick or Richmond, it’s worth popping in to experience the dough ball disco for yourself. Or, if you really want to master the old art of marinara, you could check out Pascarella’s Napoli on the Road cookbook, available via Amazon.