Shake Shack has teamed-up with a Michelin-star restaurant to shoehorn a tasty-sounding burger onto its menu, but it will only be available for one day. At one Shake Shack location.

The burger is designed by AngloThai, and will be served at the Covent Garden Shake Shack from 12pm on July 11. And once they’ve run out, that’s it.

Why the strange collab? It’s a charitable event, with proceeds from the sales going to London food charity Grow.

What we don’t know is how much each of these burgers will cost. But they do sound tasty.

The burger was created by AngloThai head chef John Chantarasak, and is centred around an Aberdeen Angus patty. It’s fried in red Thai curry paste before being topped with scallop-roe-glazed ox tongue, smoked chilli jam and wild garlic and green olive puree.

That’s quite the array of flavours. The burger is served in a potato bun, with some pickles prepared in som tam style.

“I'm a big fan of the mustard-fried burger technique seen in America and wanted to take inspiration from this by frying beef fat red curry paste into the burger patty as it sizzles on the plancha, giving a rich and warming flavour to the meat,” says Chantarasak.

“I'm also grilling slices of beef tongue and glazing them in a Thai-style chilli jam made from roasted chillies and smoked scallop roes, giving the burger deep umami and celebrating a lesser used, but very delicious cut of beef.”

On the side you can pick up some Thai Laab-spiced crinkle cut fires. Laab typically includes chilli and coriander and, in the supermarket packs we’ve seen, a good cash of MSG. Among other spices.

(Image credit: AngloThai)

AngloThai’s own restaurant can be found near Marble Arch on Seymour Street. It opened in 2024 and received a Michelin star just three months after opening.

It currently serves a £125 a person testing menu in evenings, and a £65 lunch tasting menu. These aren’t just for meat eaters either.

Both lunch and dinner menus come in vegetarian/vegan and pescatarian varieties.