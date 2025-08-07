A Beer and Burger festival is coming to London - and it’s set to be the biggest in the UK

Get ready to loosen your belts as a huge new burger and beer festival is coming to the capital - and it’s going to be the UK’s biggest.

Burger Fest is officially landing in London at Signature Brew Brewery in Walthamstow on 13th and 14th September. Tickets start from £12 and you’ll be able to get your hands on some of the UK’s finest grub.

The line-up so far is basically the burger equivalent of a Wes Anderson film with some of the UK’s most sought-after burger names already on the bill. The line-up includes: Meatcastles (the team behind the latest viral smash burger), Smith’s of Bourton, Black Cactus (famous for their 220g smoke patties), Leytonstone Tavern, Baggio Burgers, Bun & Sum, 7Bone, and more.

(Image credit: Burger Fest UK)

There are halal options, LA-inspired burgers, Italian burger joints, and some of London’s highest-rated buns. Beyond the burgers, there will be cocktail bars, pints straight from Signature brew, and even a giveaway from some soft drink stands.

Every burger stand will serve a classic cheeseburger for £10 or less, plus at least one special creation which they will enter into the UK Burger Championships, which is also being hosted at the festival - because that’s now a thing, apparently. It's like the burger Olympics. Then, guests will be able to vote for their favourite in order to crown The People’s Champion (burger edition that is, not sure if your vote for Alison Hammond or Alexander from the Traitors will count).

Signature Brew is no stranger to throwing a banging event, regularly throwing everything from grassroots live music to Hip Hop Britpop Day Parties. Aside from being a brewery (with two outposts - one in Walthamstow and one in Haggerston), they throw DJ and Dinner evenings, Comedy specials, and plenty of music gigs, so it's worthy keeping an eye on their website to see what's coming up.

If your ideal day or perfect meal consists of a burger and a good ol’ brew, then this is probably something you won’t want to miss. Aside from being a big foodie fest (although, maybe leave any vegetarian mates behind), you’ll be able to be a part of the UK Burger Championships and get to try out some seriously adventurous burger creations. It’s a thirty-something guy's heaven.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can book tickets online via tixr.com.