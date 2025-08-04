A Michelin-starred Texan BBQ restaurant is coming to London

London has a plethora of cuisines, dining experiences, and seriously good grub. One thing it hasn’t quite mastered? A good old Texan barbecue. But not for long.

Interstellar BBQ, Austin’s Michelin starred smokehouse, led by John Bates, is heading to The Ned in London. It’s one of just four barbecue joints in Texas to have won a Michelin star, and tables are known to sell out in minutes, drawing in crowds America-wide.

For one month however, Brits will be able to try out this southern American feast. Interstellar is partnering with From the Ashes, one of London’s American-style BBQ concepts — from 5th September they’ll be taking over the Electric Diner at the Ned, the hotel and member’s club in central London.

What makes for a Michelin BBQ experience?

The menu in London will feature traditional barbecue trays (£70 per person) comprising peach tea-glazed pork, pulled lamb shoulder, confit duck leg, beef short-rib, and chilli and cheese sausage. Sides include Interstellar beans, coleslaw, Texas toast and beef fat potatoes.

The Michelin inspectors called the OG Texan joint a proper barbecue, done low and slow over post oak. Their highlights included brisket, peach tea-glazed pork belly, beer-brined turkey, and a whole lot of meaty goodness.

“This is the first time ever that I will be bringing my BBQ style, smoke and flavour to the UK,” said Bates.

“It’s a great opportunity for BBQ enthusiasts to try authentic Texan BBQ right in the heart of the City of London.”

Jack Daniels are also part of this collaboration, so there will be some delicious - and authentic - cocktails on the menu; think Iced Teas, Texas Sun, and a Pickleback.

You’ll have to book before you go, and as it’s quite the limited edition hotseat, you’ll probably want to jump on it soon if you’re keen to try it out. Maybe leave your plant based friends behind though…