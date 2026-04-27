Coca-Cola x Casio G-Shock watch celebrates 140 years of the fizzy drink

Smashing two classic brands together in one product sounds like the stuff of a lazy AI mash-up but it has happened for real in the latest G-Shock watch.

The catchily named GA-2100CC-3A is a Coca-Cola x Casio G-Shock design here to celebrate the drink brand’s 140th anniversary. It really has been around since 1886.

While you’re not going to mistake the base style of the classic G-Shock 2100 series here for anything else, the outer layer of Cola goodness has absolutely not been phoned in.

The green plastic resin of the casing evokes the glass of the classic cola bottle. Its dial backing and hour markers are a rich coke golden brown, and the tiny little day marker is fashioned in the shape of a bold red cola bottle.

A bubbled pattern to the face references the carbonation of a freshly poured glass of Coca-Cola, while the brand’s logo is allowed to take centre stage, with Casio shunted off to the right. That said, the G-Shock banner still looms large above all else as part of the “bio-based” outer resin casing.

Even the lettering of the little in-face displays is cola colour-matched, offsetting against the red hour marker accents, which of course link to the Coca-Cola logo backing shade.

(Image credit: Casio)

Here’s why the GA-2100CC-3A is a lot more of a thoughtful design than it could have been. It doesn’t represent the Coca-Cola as a brand in the most basic and base way, instead referencing the early incarnation of bottled coke in the classic green glass, dubbed “German Green” or “Georgia Green".

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But if you’re all about the Coca-Cola red, fear not. The watch comes in bold red packaging, with the graphic of an old-fashioned Coca-Cola vending machine on its front.

The Casio G-Shock x Coca-Cola watch weighs a trim 51g and is 11.8mm thick, just like a standard 2100-series watch. It’s water resistant to 200M, has an in-face LED light and is rated for three years of life off a battery.

The watch is currently listed as “coming soon” over at the Casio web store, for £160, and won't require a trip to the dentist after enjoying it.





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