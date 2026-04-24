Super late night US cookie spot is coming to North London

The way London night life is getting battered these days it’s hard to argue it’s much of a 24-hour city. But Insomnia Cookies is going to give the capital some bonus late-night points.

Insomnia Cookies has been around for more than 20 years in the US, beginning its life in 2003. And it finally has plans to open up a store in London.

An application has been submitted to establish a cookie spot in Camden, at 177 Camden High Street.

According to the application, the plan is to have scope to open up until 5am, giving revellers a place to pick up some carbs after a (very) long night out. Its other venues don’t open quite that late, though, with the sell-in for its original US spots, where you can get cookies as late as 3am.

This is not, as some of the more London-centric among us, Insomnia Cookies’s first UK store.

There are already sites in Birmingham and Nottingham, both of which opened in 2025, while the Manchester one — the brand’s first in the UK — opened in 2023.

As well as cookies in all sorts of flavours, Insomnia Cookies sells ice cream, and ice cream served on cookies, ice cream cookie sandwiches, milkshakes, giant cookies and brownies/blondies.

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Like any cookie specialist worth its chunks, there are all sorts of outlandish cookie flavours and styles on offer.

Current “limited time” recipes listed on the Insomnia Cookies website include fried ice cream, red velvet and chocolate lava cake — a cookie with a molten chocolate core. Anyone else feeling hungry now?

More exotic mainstays include churro cheesecake, peanut butter fudge and one with a Reese’s peanut butter cup jammed in it. Cookies start at £2.45 a pop, but we’ll have to wait to see if the London venue might cost a chunk more.

Assuming the plan comes together, Insomnia Cookies will take over the currently vacant site once inhabited by an independent butcher, Martin’s Butchers, which announced its closure plans way back in 2017, owing to rising business rates.





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