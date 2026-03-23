Bone Daddies to open second Soho restaurant next month

Bone Daddies is set to open up its second London Soho restaurant next month, taking over the space recently occupied by Japanese restaurant Shackfuyu.

The restaurant lived in that spot for 11 years, before closing up shop last week. But it won’t be empty for long as Bone Daddies set to open there on April 6th.

That is, of course, a very quick turnover from one restaurant to another, and it’s because there’s a little bit more to this story.

Shackfuyu was launched as a spin-off of Bone Daddies in 2015. It served sandos, bao, katsu curry and the site’s signature Kinako French toast, with matcha soft serve on the side.

Once the site has been turned back into the Bone Daddies, we’ll get more of its regular fare — headed up by a handful of Tonkotsu options. But the Kinako French toast will come to the menu too, as a little consolation prize for those who will miss Shackfuyu. Other Bone Daddies locations will get the dessert too.

(Image credit: Shakfuyu)

The site is at 14A Old Compton Street, which is just a five-minute walk from the existing Soho Bond Daddies at 31 Peter Street. And a similar five-minute stroll from the Leicester Square one. We doubt this branch will struggle to sell its beloved noodle soups, mind.

Bone Daddies first opened in 2012, at the very Peter Street spot that will sit closest to the new Old Compton Street branch.

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It's known for its 20-hour-prepared pork broth, which is the base of Bone Daddies's Tonkotsu dishes. But there are plant-based options for the vegetarians and vegans too.

The group hasn’t announced exactly why Shackfuyu has been wound down. But given the pressures restaurants are under these days, we wouldn’t be too surprised if it was determined the site would be easier to run at a profit under the Bone Daddies banner, and menu.

“Shackfuyu is taking a break, for now. We’ve loved every second of the Soho scene, but it’s time for a new chapter. Big things (and serious noodles) are coming,” the Shakfuyu Instagram account posted recently.

Other Bone Daddies London locations are found in Bermondsey, High St. Kensington, Bond Street, Old Street and Victoria, while spin-off Flesh & Buns continues to serve its well-regarded Bao buns in Covent Garden.