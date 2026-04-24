8 London restaurants added to the Michelin Guide in latest update

It’s time to dig into the latest raft of restaurants that have joined the Michelin Guide. And this time there are eight London ones.

Fitzrovia is this month’s biggest winner, with no fewer than three restaurants in the area given the Michelin nod.

To be clear: these spots haven’t been given a Michelin star, not yet anyway. But by getting in the guide, they’re part of an important London culinary map. Let’s take a look.

Fan - a Notting Hill restaurant that serves an eye-opening “Japanese-Peruvian-Cantonese” menu. Options include a £120 tasting menu and a £39 “day menu”.

- a Notting Hill restaurant that serves an eye-opening “Japanese-Peruvian-Cantonese” menu. Options include a £120 tasting menu and a £39 “day menu”. Luso - A Portuguese restaurant in Fitzrovia. Menu items range from piri piri chicken to suckling pig and salt-baked sea bass.

- A Portuguese restaurant in Fitzrovia. Menu items range from piri piri chicken to suckling pig and salt-baked sea bass. Moi - Soho’s Japanese grill and “sushi counter.” You can spend a fortune at this one but there’s also a chef’s choice three-course lunch for £38, available Wednesday to Friday.

- Soho’s Japanese grill and “sushi counter.” You can spend a fortune at this one but there’s also a chef’s choice three-course lunch for £38, available Wednesday to Friday. Mareida - The second of our Fitzrovia spots, a Chilean fine dining restaurant. For a special experience try the £75 feasting menu.

- The second of our Fitzrovia spots, a Chilean fine dining restaurant. For a special experience try the £75 feasting menu. Motorino - Pitched as a London-Italian restaurant and bar, Motorino offers seven on-tap beers and a quick lunch menu, £28 for two courses, £32 for three.

- Pitched as a London-Italian restaurant and bar, Motorino offers seven on-tap beers and a quick lunch menu, £28 for two courses, £32 for three. Nora - Canary Wharf’s Nora serves Turkish fare including chicken shish, lamb cutlets and stuffed aubergine.

- Canary Wharf’s Nora serves Turkish fare including chicken shish, lamb cutlets and stuffed aubergine. Osteria Angelica - Italian food with Japanese flavours in Shoreditch. So expect pasta and grilled meat/fish with elements like kombu, matcha and wasabi.

- Italian food with Japanese flavours in Shoreditch. So expect pasta and grilled meat/fish with elements like kombu, matcha and wasabi. The Hart - A fancy Marylebone pub with hearty mains like steak and potatoes, fish stew and kedgeree.

There are no budget picks this, time, sadly, but even among these pricier suggestions, you don’t need to spend an absolute fortune. Just steer clear of those steaks and lamb shanks if the wallet isn’t up to it.

The next big question is when do we learn about the next raft of Michelin stars? Ages, unfortunately. The last selections were revealed on February 9th, and it's an annual process, so we’ll be dining out on guide additions rather than new stars for some time.





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