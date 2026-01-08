The ultimate Men's winter skincare and grooming guide

During this cold snap, the weather can play havoc with your skin, causing everything from chapped lips to dryness on the face. To help you have a glowing complexion and keep skin feeling hydrated and smooth, we’ve got you covered with our guide to some of the best products to use, aesthetic treatments to consider and advice from the experts on how to follow the perfect grooming routine.

With recent UK temperatures dropping well below zero and more wintry conditions on the way, it is no surprise that our skin is significantly impacted by the cold. Whilst skin is skin, the difference for men is that yours is about 25 per cent thicker on the face than women’s, tends to be oilier because you naturally produce more sebum (skin oil) due to higher testosterone levels, and there's the added stress on the skin from shaving that can cause ingrown hairs. It’s no wonder that damage to the skin barrier can cause havoc for men.

Why winter hits men’s skin harder

So what to do about it? We go skin deep with numerous experts, including Dr. Vishnu Nathan from the London Aesthetic Taktouk Clinic, to help you know how to face off any unwanted skin problems.

"The combination of a razor blade and freezing wind is a recipe for barrier destruction,” explained Dr Nathan.

“Shaving exfoliates the skin, removing the top protective layer, so in the winter, my advice is that men must replace alcohol-based aftershaves (which sting and dry) with barrier-repairing balms containing Ceramides or Niacinamide (ingredients that help strengthen the skin barrier) to reduce inflammation immediately."

He also advises using a broad-spectrum SPF 30, adding: “It is a non-negotiable as even on a grey and windy day, UVA rays (ageing rays) penetrate clouds and glass.”

Shaving, moisturising and the winter grooming basics

With the grooming market saturated with products, it can often feel overwhelming, so it’s nice to know that good old Vaseline can help when it comes to keeping your skin hydrated.

“Regular moisturiser isn't enough during these colder months,” explained skincare specialist Simon Driscoll, founder of natural skincare brand uxbskincare.com.

“Apply dots of Vaseline around the eyes and forehead to lock in that moisture, and when it comes to shaving, make sure you have a pre-shave soak. In colder weather, your skin will be more dehydrated, and hairs may be more prominent, so soak your face with warm water before shaving to prevent nicks and razor burn.”

Whilst it may be obvious, he encourages men to ensure they wash their faces every night.

“It probably won't feel dirty in these colder months, but tiny particles of pollution will be sitting on that skin, releasing free radicals and damaging it.”

Cleansing, hydration and circulation

One thing not to miss out in your skincare routine is cleansing, an essential step that washes away impurities without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. Men can cleanse after they have washed their skin or just stick to cleansing if short on time.

According to a dermatologist and founder of Dr. Derme Skin Clinic, Dr Thuva Amuthan, cold, dry air strips the skin of moisture and weakens its barrier, so men often experience dryness, irritation, redness and cracking during winter months.

“The simplest way to protect skin is to boost hydration and barrier support: use a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser, followed by a rich moisturiser containing ceramides or hyaluronic acid twice daily.”

When it comes to shaving, she adds, “Doing it in cold weather can increase irritation, so a cream or gel with added emollients helps reduce razor burn. Avoid hot showers, which further dry the skin — lukewarm is kinder. Drinking plenty of water and maintaining good sleep also supports skin health from within.”

Massaging the face can also help men suffering from sore skin, a process encouraged by celebrity facialist Ada Ooi.

“In traditional Chinese medicine, when we are cold, our Qi (energy) and blood stagnate, leading to a dull, greyish complexion — common in men during winter. To fix this, you need to stimulate circulation physically. Don't just rely on cream; massage the face or use a cryo-tool to wake up the blood vessels."

She also suggests using a serum-moisturiser hybrid that creates a ‘seal’ against the wind without feeling heavy.

Hair, neck and the often-forgotten areas

As well as the face, men’s hair can be affected by cold weather. “During cold snaps, barriers on skin and the surrounding areas, including the scalp and along the hairline, can become compromised,” explained Aneta Mortlock, founder of Megi Wellness.

Another area easily overlooked is the neck. A top tip from beauty expert Annabelle Taurua, who works at wellness platform Fresha, is to keep an eye on your scarf.

“Scarves are a great way to keep warm in winter, but if you’re noticing breakouts along your neck or jawline, your scarf might be the culprit. Wash it as often as your clothes and opt for breathable fabrics like cotton.”

Lips, finishing touches and the winter checklist

And finally, when it comes to lips, it’s common for them to become dry and cracked.

“During colder weather, we are more prone to dry or painful lips because the skin on the lips is particularly thin,” explained David Connor, founder of Kanzen Skincare.

So to summarise, if you want a no-fuss skincare routine checklist, Debbie Thomas, skin and laser expert and founder of The D.Thomas London clinic, has it spot on:

Gentle cleansing gel (no tight feeling after)

Lightweight moisturiser with ceramides, fatty acids and glycerin/squalane

SPF daily (UVA still ages skin in winter)

Salicylic acid a few nights a week for breakouts or ingrown hairs

Post-shave: skip alcohol-heavy aftershaves and use a soothing barrier moisturiser

Face facts: the best aesthetic treatments for men

Thermage FLX

“Men definitely want to look tweaked instead of tucked,” explained plastic surgeon, Dr Angelica Kavouni, who works at the London aesthetics clinic.

“Radiofrequency skin tightening treatments like Thermage FLX are incredibly effective. Using radiofrequency, the newest Thermage FLX generation heats the skin and boosts collagen and elasticity levels to smooth, lift and tighten skin on the upper and lower eyelids, and is the go-to treatment for those wanting to tighten the skin around the eyes. It's perfect for men who want an incredibly natural result.

“It’s designed to address age-related skin issues, particularly those that are primarily caused by sun and wind damage, such as crepiness, loose skin and texture changes. There’s no downtime, and results continue for up to a year.”

Profhilo

According to Dr Vishnu Nathan from the Taktouk Clinic, he likes to refer to this treatment as “the lazy man’s fix.

“This is perfect for men who hate applying creams. It’s essentially injectable hyaluronic acid. It doesn’t freeze the face or add volume (no 'puffy' look); it simply hydrates the skin from the inside out, preventing that cracked, wintery-skin look."

CACI’s Gentleman’s Facial

This non-surgical, non-invasive treatment delivers great results. Using a combination of advanced CACI technologies, this facial treatment is designed to specifically address male skincare concerns. It works by deep cleansing and skin exfoliation techniques that help tackle razor bumps and ingrown hairs, whilst working to tighten and redefine the jawline, and uses LED Light Therapy to help hydrate, calm and smooth skin. Results are seen immediately after one treatment.

Top buys: our guide to some uplifting products to help soothe skin and keep it protected from the cold.

Voshbon Beauty Balance Freeze-Dried Face Wash £39.99 at voshbon.co.uk A perfect face wash to help protect the skin barrier, this product is the perfect cleanser. It contains ingredients including Ceramide + Probiotics that help hydrate, protect and rejuvenate the skin. Megi Wellness Growth Stimulating Hair Serum £32.99 at megiwellness.com If the cold weather has made your scalp sore, this hair serum helps revive the hair follicles which will make everything feel a bit soother. It helps restore the vitality of the hair and will rid it of any dry patches. Boostology Facial sheet mask set for men £9.99 at boostology.co.uk This set of two facial masks provide instant hydration to the skin. Each mask is made from natural bamboo fibres, and contains a special plant based formula to moisturise and target fine lines & wrinkles. ishga Balancing Marine Cream 50ml £71 at ishga This is a great moisturiser for men as it contains Shea butter essential fatty acids Omega 6 and 7, to absorb excess sebum, which really goes to work in hydrating the skin. It is infused with Vitamin E that plumps, heals and smooths, and fresh citrus peel combats oil and detoxifies to keep skin clean and fresh. AESTURA Atobarrier365 Cream £26 at Sephora UK The Atobarrier365 Cream is a deeply moisturising and skin-reinforcing cream that helps restore and strengthen the skin barrier. Designed for dry and sensitive skin, this rich yet lightweight cream provides long-lasting hydration and soothes irritation, leaving your skin soft and smooth. Kanzen Skincare Hyposoothe Hypochlorous Acid Moisturiser £15.95 at kanzenskincare.com Kanzen Skincare's Hyposoothe Cream is the world’s first moisturiser infused with Hypochlorous Acid—a lightweight, calming, and clinically trusted formula that not only hydrates but actively repairs the skin’s natural barrier. Hypochlorous Acid is perfect for winter skincare as it soothes redness, calms irritation, hydrates, reduces inflammation and fights bacteria, addressing common cold-weather concerns such as dryness, sensitivity, and breakouts. AlumierMD UK Clear Shield Broad Spectrum Spf 30 £47.50 at uk.alumiermd.com Our experts advised wearing a broad-spectrum sunscreen, and this one is ideal. Great for men with oily skin as it contains a hybrid formula of oil control technology with soothing hydration to keep skin feeling soft. Niance Switzerland Facial Tonic Refresh (100ml) £125 at Harrods This unisex facial product goes to work in giving skin a glow and is amazing at lifting your complexion if it has a grey tinge to it due to harsh weather effecting the skin barrier. It also helps strengthen the skin’s microbiome that will protect it from chapping and getting dry. Caci Eye Revive Serum £34.17 at cacibeauty.com Soothes tired and puffy eyes, combats dark circles, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, and lifts hooded eyes.





