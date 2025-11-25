Disneyland Paris is getting a brand new park - and it’s going to have a robot snowman

Disney has a chokehold on most adults, whether they’re the Minnie Mouse ears-sporting kind or the ones who are just addicted to Disney+’s offerings from High Potential to Legion and the MCU. Now, Disney is serving up something new, a second Disneyland Paris.

Walt Disney Studios Park will transform into Disney Adventure World with the opening of Adventure Way. It will be a new main avenue featuring a new Tangled-inspired attraction, entertainment including live bands, 14 new dining locations, and a giant lake called Adventure Bay, which will host a nighttime spectacular.

The crowning attraction will be a real-life Arendelle that has been recreated on a life-size scale for guests to step into. It will be a full-on family-friendly attraction complete with a daytime show, and a royal encounter with queens Anna and Elsa. Alongside the magical world, there will be a collection of themed restaurants and views across Adventure Bay.

(Image credit: Disney)

Named World of Frozen, the new site will open on 29th March 2026, the second park within Disneyland Paris. For the maths / Disney geeks amongst us, that’s 125 days until the new site opens its doors.

This second reimagined park is part of a multi-billion-euro transformation that will take its visitors deeper into the world of Disney than ever before; Disney Animation, Pixar Animation Studios, and Marvel will all be dressing up in their Sunday best for this attraction. You’ll be able to send a Snowflower Festival postcard from Arendelle, climb aboard a giant champagne cork at Bistrot Chez Rémy, and befriend Runa the troll.

Rather than just a place inspired by the biggest films, World of Frozen, in particular, has been intricately designed and replicated down to the smallest details, like the Portrait Gallery and Viking longships designed by renowned French shipbuilders.

Head to Disneyland Paris for prices, packages, and more information about everything on offer.

