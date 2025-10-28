Craig David is heading back to the capital this summer, with an intimate gig in one of London's best cafes.

Johnnies Cafe in Camberwell is to play host to the R&B, Garage legend on 13th November and ticket prices will be free when they are released.

(Image credit: Just Eat x Craig David)

The gig is in association with Just Eat — Craig David is the latest singer to sign-up for promoting the food delivery service, creating the jingle Every Neighbour Got Their Flava (a riff on his 2004 hit What’s your Flava?) which will no doubt become as much as an ear worm as Snoop Dogg's and Katie Perry's previous efforts.

Alongside this, Craig David will also be DJ-ing his TS5 set, which began life in his penthouse in Miami and is now one of the hottest gig tickets in town.

Here's Johnnies

So, why was Johnnies Cafe in London chosen as the venue? Well, according to Just Eat, it wanted to celebrate a place that's become the backbone of its community — and that's exactly what Johnnies Cafe is, given it's family run and been serving up breakfast for some 50 years now.

Those who are lucky enough to get a ticket to the gig can look forward to some great food and drink, some warm-up DJ sets and exclusive merch, as well as the main event.

Given the cafe is open 7 days a week — there's no chilling on Sunday here — it will still stay open while the gig is setting up, making sure those who are looking for a breakfast will still be catered for.

Head to Skiddle now, to register your interest for the event which is taking place 13 November.





