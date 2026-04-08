Chipotle has plans for more London restaurants

By our count, there are 20 Chipotle burrito joints in London. But you can expect more to pop up before too long.

Not only is one set to open up in Westfield Stratford City's food court this week — which we honestly don’t find all that exciting — a further London expansion is on the cards.

“We had a really positive 2025 and are looking to grow the brand more in London following that,” says Anat Davidzon, MD of Chipotle’s international business.

The plan is also to continue setting up shop in spots in London where the crowds congregate.

“We will take the time to select the right units, looking at those with high street visibility, ideally locations in central London with the dense foot traffic,” says Davidzon.

The Chipotle restaurant in Westfield Stratford City will open on April 10th, and it’s the brand’s first food court outlet in the UK.

Its opening will be met with a promo that tells you Chipotle knows it doesn’t have to work hard to sell burritos in this place. The first 100 customers will be offered free guacamole along with their meal — we’ll take it, but hardly worth flocking to Westfield for, is it?

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But there’s more to come. ”The opening in Stratford will be the first of 2026, and then we have a couple more already lined up this year,” says Davidzon.

Chipotle opened its first London restaurant in 2010, at 114-116 Charing Cross Road. That site is still operational, and marked the burrito maker’s first foray into Europe, not just London or the UK.

It currently dukes it out with Tortilla as London’s larger chain-based burrito-flinger, and while Tortilla may have the edge for the sheer girth of its large burritos in our experience, Chipotle may well have the edge on flavour.

As well as its usual chicken, steak, braised beef, carnitas, sofritas and veggies, Chipotle is currently serving a Chicken Al Pastor special. This offsets spiced meat with pineapple, and returned to Chipotle restaurants in February for a “limited time” only.





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