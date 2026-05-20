Foodies Festival 2026 is back bringing a three-day feast with a side of noughties pop

There are festivals, and then there are food festivals. A place where you find yourself eating food you've never heard of, listening to artists from yesteryear you forgot existed. That's what Foodies Festival is, settling at Syon Park for the late May bank holiday weekend, running from the 23rd to the 25th of May, and once again, it’s throwing absolutely everything at the wall.

On the day, there's celebrity chefs, cooking demos, wine tastings and a smattering of acts you remember from your old iPod shuffle.

Over three days, the West London festival will host cooking demos from Michelin-starred chefs, MasterChef winners and Great British Menu favourites, alongside barbecue masterclasses, cocktail sessions and cake-decorating workshops.

Latest Videos From

The music line-up leans heavily into feel-good nostalgia. Friday night sees Scouting For Girls headline before Boyzlife, AKA Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden, combining Boyzone and Westlife powers, take over on Saturday. Then Gareth Gates closes the weekend on Monday with what’s being billed as “Boyband in the Park”.

Food-wise, there’s a stacked roster of chefs appearing across the weekend. Atul Kochhar, The Cinnamon Club’s Rakesh Ravindran Nair and Hart Nagaraj, Great British Menu 2025 chef Jason Howard and Michelin-starred Kenny Atkinson are all set to appear in the La Española Chefs Theatre.

A post shared by Foodies Festival (@foodiesfestival) A photo posted by on

Meanwhile, the Fire Stage is going full dad-with-a-smoker mode, hosting sessions on everything from Wagyu steak and fire-cooked squid to kebabs, ribs and “Dirty Coal Cooking”. There’s also a Hot Chilli Challenge each evening for people who enjoy voluntarily ruining their own digestive system in public.

Elsewhere, the Drinks Theatre offers wine tastings and cocktail masterclasses hosted by ITV This Morning wine expert Joe Wadsack and drinks broadcaster Tom Surgey, while the Cake & Bake Theatre covers everything from tiramisu science to burnt butter cookies and baklava.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kids get their own cookery school throughout the weekend, there are artisan markets and street food traders scattered across the site, and yes, dogs are welcome too, because this is Britain and every outdoor event eventually becomes a dog event.

Weekend tickets start from the equivalent of around £15 per day, with adult day tickets from £27 and family tickets priced at £59.

Foodies Festival takes place at Syon Park from the 23rd of May to the 25th of May 2026.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



