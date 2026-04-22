Barack Obama's favourite US tacos are coming to London this summer

A top Miami taco spot is opening up a restaurant in London later this year.

Coyo Taco has announced plans to open up its very first UK restaurant in Victoria this Summer. It will live on Orchard Place, which is close to St James’s Park tube station.

We’re yet to try Coyo Taco’s goods, but celebs who are claimed to be fans include Barack Obama, Will Smith, Diplo and David Beckham.

“We pride ourselves on making fresh Mexican food more dynamic, more inclusive and more mainstream,” says the UK arm of Coyo Taco. And while we don’t have the full menu yet, the US one gives us a good idea of what to expect.

The original Wynwood Coyo Taco serves, of course, tacos alongside salads, tortas, burritos and quesadillas, plus churros for dessert.

Taco options available stateside include carne asada, al pastor pork, grilled chicken, fish, beef birria, ribeye steak and shrimp. For the vegetarians there are roasted cauliflower, plantain and Impossible Carne Asada options.

Yep, that’s more than you’ll get at the little Tortilla outlets in Victoria Station.

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(Image credit: Coyo Taco)

It will be a late-night location too, and while we’re not sure the London Coyo Taco will stay open until 3am at weekends like the Wynwood one, it’s going to take on more of a “speakeasy” flavour at night. DJs will play on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Boozy drinks include mezcal and margaritas.

Coyo Taco has been around since the very end of 2014. It now has five outlets in Florida, with another on the way, and there are also restaurants in Colombia and Portugal.

Plans for this London taco spot were originally announced in September 2025, as the first venture of Kuvi Hospitality.

We’re not usually too bothered about the business back-end of London’s food scene, but this company is the brainchild of Shereen Richie, who oversaw the expansion of banging bakery Buns from Home from a covid era viral hit into a central London mainstay. She stepped down as Buns from Home CEO in January 2025.

This is just the beginning of Coyo Taco's UK expansion, with two more restaurants planned and an eyebrow-raising 50-plus in Kuvi Hospitality's longer-term aspirations. Bold AF.





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