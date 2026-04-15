Bone Daddies: Ramen that lands before you’ve even settled in

There’s a very specific kind of lunch in Soho, London, where you don’t want to hang about; you just want something hot, quick, and enjoyable. Bone Daddies leans straight into that. You sit down, take a breath, and before you’ve properly clocked the room, a bowl of ramen’s already on its way over.

No fuss, no drama. On a grey workday when you’ve got one eye on the clock, it’s exactly the kind of place you end up being quietly grateful for. The fact that the food actually holds up makes it even better. This isn’t just speed for the sake of it, there’s real substance behind it.

Where is it?

Right in the thick of Soho, a short gander from Tottenham Court Road, it sits among the usual lunchtime chaos but feels slightly tucked away once you’re inside. The space is low-lit and buzzy, maybe a touch on the dark side.

There’s a steady rhythm to it: people coming and going, bowls landing, quick conversations happening across tables. At lunch, it hits a nice balance, lively without tipping into overwhelming, though you can easily picture it filling up fast and getting louder as the evening rolls in.

What’s special?

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The standout here is the speed, but it’s not at the expense of quality. Seated immediately, order taken quickly, and the ramen arriving almost suspiciously fast, still piping hot and tasting incredibly fresh.

The pork pork chilli ramen (just under £17) brings a decent bit of heat without overdoing it, cutting through the richness nicely. It doesn’t feel rushed, which is the impressive part. For a small chain, it’s sharper than you might expect.

Bone Daddies also dabbles a bit more in experimenting with its ramen concoctions, even last year having a fried chicken ramen. These specials are always a fun thing to try out, with a fresh one added to the menu every month or so.

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Who should you bring?

It’s an easy all-rounder. Pals, colleagues, a casual date, or just yourself, it all works here. The atmosphere is relaxed enough that you don’t feel tied to any one kind of visit.

You can dip in for a quick bite on your own or sit a little longer with someone else without feeling like you’re out of place. The broad menu helps too; there’s enough going on that even slightly fussy eaters won’t struggle to find something.

What should you wear?

Anything goes. Trainers, office gear, whatever you’ve got on, you’ll fit right in. It’s not trying to be bougie, and that’s why ramen spots are so populr You’ll see a mix of people straight from work, others clearly mid-day wandering, and no one giving it a second thought.

What will you pay?

You’re looking at around £15–£25 a head for a bowl and a drink, although if you start tacking on sides and extras you could creep above £30. Overall, its good value, especially when you factor in how quickly you’re in and out without feeling short-changed on quality or portion size.

Must-try dishes

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The pork pork chilli ramen is the one to go for, warming, slightly spicy, and balanced enough to keep you going back for another mouthful. It’s a proper comfort bowl that doesn’t feel overly heavy, and a good reflection of what Bone Daddies does well. If you're a more adventurous diner, then the new ramen each month is something to get excited for too.

What should you drink?

Soft drinks if you’re keeping it quick, I went for a can of Coke, but it’s just as suited to a post-work beer if you’re sticking around.

There’s enough on the menu to stretch things beyond a quick lunch, and the atmosphere definitely lends itself to that early evening crossover when you’re not quite ready to go home or to a second location. If you do decide you fancy a drop, the menu includes sake, two margaritas and Asahi on tap, as you'd expect.

Get on the guestlist?

(Image credit: Bone Daddies)

If you’re after a quick, no-nonsense ramen that delivers, this is an easy yes. The speed alone makes it a strong Soho lunch option, but the quality backs it up enough to justify repeat visits. Not somewhere you need to plan ahead for, but exactly the kind of place you’ll end up relying on when you’re nearby and hungry.

Bone Daddies has multiple locations that you can check out on its website.





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