Hakata, London Bridge: Date night ramen restaurant serves up a crispy aubergine side so flavourful I forgot about the noodles

If you're eating out in Bermondsey, home to Borough Market and untold other foodie options, you're eating out with purpose. It's the London spot where people have made advance plans, they’ve dressed accordingly, and no one’s in a rush to leave straight after work.

Hakata slots neatly into that mood. It’s not just somewhere to grab a quick bowl of ramen; it feels like the kinda place you'd want to settle into, especially if you arrive at that in-between hour where the day’s just ending and the night hasn’t quite yet begun.

There’s a bar downstairs, a steady hum of conversation, and a general sense that you could easily stay longer than intended without really noticing, in part thanks to the convenient location — but mostly thanks to the warm and inviting staff.

Where is it?

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On Bermondsey Street, a short walk from London Bridge, Hakata is in a spot that's no stranger to a great eat. The place itself has a nice flow to it, with a bar area downstairs that’s worth lingering in.

You can arrive early, grab a drink, and ease into the evening rather than rushing straight to a table. It’s got a slightly polished but still relaxed interior with lots of natural dark wood. But it remains light and airy, with a very striking neon Geisha mural downstairs, and a layout that naturally suits groups.

What’s special?

Hakata leans into a more rounded dining experience than just the ramen. The Hakata tonkotsu ramen (under £15) is rich with flavourful pork, and very pleasant overall. But as we'll get to, the real secret standout here are the sides.

There’s also a cocktail list worth exploring, with happy hour running 5–7pm Monday to Friday if you time it right. Between the drinks, the bar, and the food, it feels like a place designed to keep you around a bit longer than just a quick bowl and go.

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Who should you bring?

This is very much a social spot. You can go solo, and it’ll be fine, but it naturally lends itself to groups, dates, or a couple of mates catching up over food and drinks.

(Image credit: Future)

What should you wear?

The downstairs bar and overall atmosphere make it feel like somewhere you’d choose for a casual date night rather than a quick pit stop.

As for dress, it sits comfortably in that smart-casual zone — no need to overthink it, but you wouldn’t feel out of place putting a bit of effort in either.

What will you pay?

Most of the ramen sits under £15, which is good value, with sides and specials nudging the total up depending on how hungry you are. Throw in a side, some chicken wings and a beer, and you'll leave absolutely stuffed for around £40.

MUST-TRY DISHES

(Image credit: Future)

The Fukusai aubergine karaage is the kind of dish that converts even people who don’t usually go near aubergine (like me), thanks to just how crispy they've managed to get it is, complementing the salty flavours on offer. The Hirata pulled pork and Tebebasaki chicken wings all hold their own, too, with the chicken once again delivering a crispiness you'd struggle to capture at home.

On the ramen front, Hakata does do seasonal dishes, but if you want a classic experience, you can't go wrong with the Hakata Tonkotsu. The broth was rich with flavour, whilst the noodles retained some rigidity, meaning they had a good bite.

What should you drink?

The Hakata house beers, brewed with Orbit Brewery, are a nice touch and easy to drink alongside the food.

The cocktails looked strong too, more creative than standard, and worth exploring if you’re sticking around, especially with the two-for-one happy hour Monday-Friday.

There was a decent range with the cocktails, with the selection creeping out of the usual suspects instead featuring some more experimental mixes like a Kiwi margarita or an Apple and Ginger Martini, to name a few.

Get on the guestlist?

Hakata works best as an evening spot where ramen is part of a broader plan rather than the sole reason you turn up.

The ramen is good, the sides are unbelievable, and the whole setting, bar included, makes it an easy place to settle in for a while. Go with people, order widely, and lean into the drinks list if you can.

You can try it yourself at 177 Bermondsey St, London SE1 3UW or check out Hakata's website.





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