A new cafe dedicated to tiramisu is coming to London

Is there anything better than a tiramisu? It combines the stunning trifecta of coffee, chocolate, and Italian excellence. After a record breaker for the longest tiramisu ever made earlier this year, Brits still can’t get enough of the literal pick me up, and the big smoke’s first ever cafe entirely dedicated to the Italian treat will be coming to Soho very soon.

Here to satisfy all the sweet teeth, Marrone will be sweeping into Soho ready to give Londoners a little lift during their daily grind. The cafe comes from second gen Italian Giancarlo Fanigliulo, answering Brits’ prayers for a spot entirely dedicated to our ever growing obsession with the treat. He’s not just offering up your standard tiramisu; in addition to the classic original, he’ll be serving up a DOP pistachio flavour, and a Valrhona dark chocolate and Maldon sea salt version too. Plus, for people who are off the sauce there will be non alcoholic versions of each variant as well as the standard boozy bake.

Each is made with proper top quality ingredients, bringing the best and creamiest to your tastebuds. The original style tiramisu uses Estate Dairy cream, dark roasted espresso with “notes of stone fruit, caramel, and milk chocolate”. The DOP Pistachio will be made with Sicilian Bronte pistachios from Mount Etna, topped with pistachio drizzle and a nutty crumb. Giancarlo has also teased a range of seasonal flavours and limited edition tiramisu puds too.

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(Image credit: Marrone via Instagram)

Marrone will be opening up in central London, taking over the site of the former coffee shop Old Spike Roastery on Sherwood Street, just up the road from the Devonshire – so you can go straight from elevenses to a midday pint.

The central location was a deliberate move from Marrone – who initially planned to serve up tiramisu roadside from their dinky retro style 1972 Piaggio Ape but changed tack to a more permanent site. As Giancarlo explains: "I wanted to open somewhere that people felt welcomed like it was an Italian restaurant where you’d known the owners for years. When you walk into Marrone, I hope you’ll feel like family." That, and also the parking sounds like it would have been a nightmare. However you can still spot the cute Marrone-banded three-wheeler outside the new spot for now.

Marrone will open up on 15th August, and will be opening Saturdays from 12pm until they sell out, and Sundays from 10am-3pm.





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