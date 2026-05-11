This cult New York bakery is heading to London – and Sex in the City fans will be queuing up

London has fantastic bakeries, from lockdown pop-ups that have becomes permanent fixtures, to fusion style swanky Soho joints, it’s almost impossible to miss out on your next calorific fix. A new installment of a cult NYC bakery though is set to shake up the sweet n savoury scene, getting viennoiserie obsessive and TV-files alike super excited.

Anyone who has watched Sex in the City (okay, rewatched maybe a couple of times) will remember the scene when Carrie tells Miranda she has a crush (who wouldn’t on Aidan tbh) marking the momentous moment that Mr Big is finally Mr Bye Bye (for the next couple of episodes anyway, it was a short lived freedom). Whist your ears may have been on the conversation, your eyes probably will have been drawn to the gorgeous pink cupcake that’s being devoured by the protagonist. And good news for cupcake connoisseurs will be thrilled to know the bakery behind the creation is coming to the capital.

The Magnolia Bakery is officially popping up at Cafe Ciel at The OWO. For three weeks only, the bakery will be opening up shop over in The Grand Courtyard of Raffles London, celebrating the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. It will be opening its doors (or side panels) on May 19th, with an outdoor kiosk style pop up offering up a takeaway menu.

Latest Videos From

(Image credit: Magnolia Bakery via Instagram)

The menu itself will be dishing out some delicious classics like Magnolia Bakery’s signature Classic Banana Pudding (with layers of vanilla pudding, wafers, and fresh bananas), as well as nods to British favourites like the Sticky Toffee Pud – although for any diehard fans, be warned that the iconic cupcake won’t be making the journey across the pond.

If you're more of a savoury person, you might be interested in Cafe Ciel’s limited edition dine-in brunch menu which has been created with a Yankee twist, featuring a banoffee french toast, cinnamon swirl American pancakes, a banana pudding affogato, and the classic NYC Bagel. The drinks are similarly indulgent with an iced matcha on offer as well as a n iced coffee with banana pudding piled on top. Anyone sensing a minion-attracting theme?

The pop-up officially opens up on 19th May (coincidentally the first day of the May tube strikes), open Tuesdays-Sundays from 10 am until 7pm, with guests able to just pitch up for a takeaway or book in a slot for a spot of brunch via the website.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



