Taylor Swift is officially in Toy Story 5 (sort of)

Toy Story 5 is out in cinemas soon, on June 19th. As well as seeing Tom Hanks and Tim Allen play icons Woody and Buzz once more, the film features Taylor Swift, no less.

She’s not taking after Bad Bunny by having a cameo as one of the main roles, but is confirmed to be providing a song for the film, called I Knew It, I Knew You.

The song sees Taylor Swift return to her Country roots, in reference to Toy Story character Jessie, who is of course a cowgirl, played by Joan Cusack.

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It’s “inspired by the rootin’ tootin’ cowgirl Jessie‘s ongoing journey in Toy Story 5 that began back in Toy Story 2,” says Disney.

“Her connection to Jessie and the immediate way she understood what the character was going through was undeniable,” says Toy Story 5 director Andrew Stanton.

“So much so that on first listen, it instantly felt like it had always belonged there, like a long-lost family member. It was kismet.”

And because Disney and Taylor Swift are in definite need of a few extra quid, you can buy the song on CD, up to three separate times.

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There are three versions of the single, which are only on sale until 7pm on June 3rd. One has the standard version of the song while the others offer the acoustic and piano versions respectively. They cost £4.49 each.

(Image credit: Disney)

The CDs will begin shipping on June 19th, when Toy Story 5 is out. But you can give Taylor Swift’s I Knew It, I Knew You long before that. It comes out on streaming platforms on June 5th.

“I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie,” says Taylor Swift.

“I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening.”

Toy Story 5 addresses a topic parents — and anyone trying to find a job these days — can’t really avoid: technology.

The film also features a cameo role from another red hot music star, Bad Bunny, who plays a slice of pepperoni pizza wearing sunglasses. Who knew he had such range? Closer to home, radio favourites Sian Welby and Jordan North also have a cameo as a pink flamingo and a garden gnome respectively. There are a couple of other famous faces voices smattered throughout too, so if you're giving it a watch you'll inevitably be distracted from the (scarily relatable) story, furiously thinking where do I recognise that voice from?? Which is a perfect Pixar experience tbh.





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