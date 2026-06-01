Two Stranger Things stars are set to reunite in a new Netflix adaptation of The God of the Woods

Stranger Things is the thing we can’t quite let go, sort of being the Gen Z equivalent of Orlando Bloom in Pirates of the Caribbean or the flip phone. Luckily, there’s plenty of Stranger Things related entertainment news like the West End adaptation that’s still running, and cast alumni taking to the stage in new revivals. Now, there’s another entry to the multi-verse, with Maya Hawke and Nell Fisher set to reunite in a new Netflix adaptation.

The duo are set to star in the upcoming adaptation The God of the Woods, based on the novel of the same name. Written by Liz Moore, the show will see Hawke who played Robin Buckley in Stranger Things take on the role of Judy Luptack, an investigator tasked with looking into the disappearance of a 13 year old girl.

According to the synopsis: “The God of the Woods is a multigenerational drama series set in the Adirondacks. It explores the Van Laar family’s dark secrets, class tensions, and the mysterious disappearance of 13-year-old Barbara Van Laar from her family’s summer camp — in the wake of an earlier family tragedy that may be related.

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“As the past and present collide, the Van Laars’ wealth and influence unravel, revealing the damaging consequences of privilege and the abuse of power.”

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Nell Fisher will be playing the missing girl Barbara Van Laar, after starring as Holly Wheeler in the final season of the hit series.

Further casting has been announced, with Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) starring as Barbara’s mother aliuce and Damon Gupton (Bates Motel) as Denny Hayes. Ella Rubin will be playing Luise Donnadieu, Susannah Perkins as T.J Hewitt, Benjamin Walker as Peter Van Laar III, and Autumn Molina as Tracy Jewell.

Liz Moore is onboard as a showrunner, writer, and executive producer, whilst Liz Hannah (Mindhunter) will also be attached to the project. Talking about the project, the pair said they “can’t wait” to bring the project to life, and “hope everyone falls in love (and hate) with these characters as much as [they] have”.

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Stranger Things concluded on 31st December 2025 with the Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up, the eight episode in the fifth and final series.





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