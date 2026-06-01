The Ballon d'Or is coming to London for the first time ever

For the first time in its 70-year history, the Ballon d'Or is heading to London.

France Football and UEFA have confirmed that the 2026 ceremony will take place in the capital on the 26th of October, marking a significant moment for one of the most famous awards in world sport. Since its creation in 1956, the Ballon d'Or has become football's ultimate individual honour, with winners ranging from Sir Stanley Matthews and Johan Cruyff to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The decision to bring the ceremony to London is a symbolic one. Sir Stanley Matthews, widely regarded as one of England's greatest ever footballers, was the first recipient of the award back in 1956, and organisers say the move is intended to celebrate both the award's 70th anniversary and its connection to English football history.

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For decades, the Ballon d'Or has been almost synonymous with Paris, where the glitzy ceremony has traditionally been held. Since UEFA joined forces with France Football to co-organise the event in 2024, the awards have increasingly positioned themselves as a truly global celebration of the sport. Taking the ceremony to one of football's most iconic cities feels like the next step in that evolution.

The timing of the event also adds an extra layer of intrigue. Unlike recent years, the race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or is unlikely to be decided solely by club football. With the FIFA World Cup taking place across the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer, performances on the biggest international stage in the sport could end up defining the outcome.

World Cups have a long history of shaping the Ballon d'Or races. Fabio Cannavaro's triumph in 2006 was driven by Italy's World Cup success, while Luka Modrić's victory in 2018 came after inspiring Croatia to a surprise run to the final. Even in an era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, major international tournaments have often proven decisive when margins are tight.

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That means the leading contenders could change dramatically over the coming months. Players such as Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and reigning holder Ousmane Dembélé are already being discussed among the favourites, but a standout World Cup campaign could propel an entirely different name into contention. History suggests football fans should expect at least one surprise candidate to emerge once the tournament gets underway.

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There is also the tantalising prospect of an English winner collecting football's biggest individual prize in London itself. No English player has won the men's Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001, and with the national team still searching for a first major trophy since 1966, the World Cup presents a huge opportunity for England's stars to strengthen their claims.

The women's award is set to be equally competitive. Current holder Aitana Bonmatí will be aiming to retain her crown, but the women's game continues to grow in quality and visibility, making the race one of the most open in recent years.

As the football calendar moves towards another World Cup summer, the Ballon d'Or feels more unpredictable than it has in a long time. One thing is certain, though: on the 26th of October, the eyes of the football world will be fixed firmly on London as the sport gathers to crown its latest king and queen.





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