Ted Lasso season 4 first trailer easter eggs: Here are 5 key things we learned about The Greyhounds' return

Nothing restored my faith in men more than watching Ted Lasso – binging all three series across the course of two weeks was the equivalent of some kind of luxury spa resort with my best mates: rejuvenating, relaxing, and joyful. Also, nothing has given me more material to draw on when on a first date and getting asked if I’m into football. PSA: It counts.

Fans were more worried than Starmer dealing with Mandelson when season three came to an end, as breaths were held and fingers were crossed that we’d get another season, after the story seemed to come to a natural stopping point. Luckily, the two-time Emmy winning comedy is back for a fourth season – and it’s all about women’s football. Now, we finally have a trailer and let’s just say for anyone who realised they were bisexual watching Bend It Like Beckham, this is a very big day.

The 10-episode fourth season will see Ted “taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team,” the promo reads.

“Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

Here are five key things to know about the upcoming season:

Ted Lasso — Season 4 Official Teaser | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

1. Rebecca's Dutch love interest is back on the scene

Cast your minds back to the Amsterdam trip where the team may have lost the match but they did hear Coach utter the immortal words: No Curfew Tonight. And cue a very wholesome evening for the boys, whilst Rebecca did her own, erm, extra curriculars, finding a deep connection with a recently-divorced houseboat-owning Dutch hunk.

Fast forward to the end of the series and their paths cross again whilst at the airport, and Rebecca finds out he’s a pilot. Looking at season four's trailer, it seems like their story didn’t get cancelled at the airport, with more interactions, and from the looks of it, a blossoming romance. Get it girl.

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(Image credit: Apple TV)

2. We might be in for a Keeley and Roy reunion (a Koynaissance)

Keeley and Roy (AKA our royal couple) have hands down been a). One of the best TV romances of all time, and b). The couple we all need to make a comeback. From the trailer, it looks as though Keeley is firmly back in her girlboss era, running her own PR company once again, and has got the outrageously brilliant outfits to go with it. The trailer shows a brief corridor rendezvous between the two with some pretty yearn-y eye contact, sparking hopes that the two could be well on their way to reuniting.

Later on, we see what looks to be a proper modern-day knight in shining armour moment where the two are (presumably stuck) in the car, and Roy breaks open the sky light using (presumably Keeley’s) heel. Again, cue eye contact and a classic Koy moment.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

3. There are plenty of new faces

Sort of to be expected given the fact that the season will be following a whole new team, but there are plenty of brilliant new faces we spotted in action. Tanya Reynolds was confirmed a while back with a picture of the Sex Education and Mirror Mirror star in full tracksuit-donning coaching mode.

Excitingly, the brilliant Abbie Hern from My Lady Jane will be joining, forming part of the new Richmond AFC team, along with Faye Marsay who you’ll recognise from Andor and Fresh Meat. Plus we even spotted Tracey Ullman making a cameo – although her role currently isn’t confirmed so we don't know who she might be playing.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

4. The whole Lasso clan are on UK turf

So far, Ted’s son Henry has made the trip over the pond to hang out with Ted in his Richmond pad. However, so far, interactions with his ex-wife have been brief, with Michelle (Andrea Anders) only passing through briefly on a European trip with her new beau – the Lasso’s ex marriage counsellor. Messy and strained to say the least.

However, the new trailer shows Michelle and Henry attending a game at Richmond, swirling their scarves in victory as - we're assuming - Richmond scores. Could a rekindling be on the cards? Perhaps. However…

(Image credit: Apple TV)

5. Ted could be in for a new romance

Okay, this is a stretch that we may definitely be jumping to conclusions about. However, the trailer does show a fleeting interaction between Ted and a new woman, smiling alone in a room. It looks as though the unnamed woman is being played by actress Charlotte Riley, known for her role in Peaky Blinders amongst others. However, as she is not listed as a member of the cast yet, it could be that this is a fleeting cameo rather than a recurring role / developing love interest, but all we’ll say is that smiling exchange is hard to interpret any other way…

Rebecca's friend and Ted's one-time fling Saz hasn't been spotted yet in season four yet so, all roads lead to Rome (aka. the city of love hookups).

Things we don't know

We'll keep this brief even though it could get pretty lengthy once you start going down the Reddit-thread rabbit hole, but there are a few key things the trailer leaves unanswered...

Will Nick Mohammed aka Nate Shelly (aka Wunderkid) be back?

Will any of the OG team make a cameo?

Will Rebecca's ex-husband Rupert be back causing annoyance? (probably)

Where's Trent Crimm and did his book ever get published?

There's plenty more to ponder between now and August 2026 which is the general release window we currently have, but like Lasso says in the teaser, we’re awaiting the new episodes “ASAPPP” (As soon as possible, pretty please).





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