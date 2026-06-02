Charli XCX's next album Music, Fashion, Film: Everything we know so far

Charli XCX has announced her next, and seventh, studio album. It’s big news given her last, 2024’s Brat, broke through some sort of ceiling to become a prominent feature of the cultural landscape.

Big expectations for this one then. And there’s not too long to wait either. Here’s everything we know so far.

What’s Charli XCX’s new album called?

The next Charli XCX album is called Music, Fashion, Film. It’s a reference to lyrics found in the second, already-released, since from the album, SS26.

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“Yeah, we're walking on a runway that goes straight to hell. Nothing's gonna save us, not music, fashion or film,” read the lyrics. It’s cheery stuff.

When is Music, Fashion Film out?

Charli XCX’s next album is released on July 24th, and it’s available to pre-order now.

Buy it direct from the Charli XCX website and you can get it with a “signed art card,” although a bunch of the formats are already sold out. It comes on CD, vinyl and cassette.

Music, Fashion, Film album cover art

The album’s title is portrayed quite literally on the cover, with an image from Aidan Zamiri depicting John Cale, Marc Jacobs and Martin Scorsese in what appears to be a plain-looking kitchen.

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Charli XCX has of course already collaborated with musical icon John Cale, who featured on a song from her Wuthering Heights soundtrack album, House. It’s not yet clear if these three figures have more of a direct hand in the album.

Music, Fashion, Film track listing

Charli XCX is yet to release a full track listing for her Music, Fashion, Film album, beyond the two singles already out — Rock Music and SS26.

We do know there are 11 tracks, though, and that its runtime is a trim 30 minutes-ish. Brat has 15 tracks and runs for more than 41 minutes.

Is Charli XCX’s next album going to be rock?

One of the headline grabbers from the release of the first single from this new album cycle was Charli XCX is ditching dance music in order to make “rock music.”

While in interviews she has said she doesn’t want to repeat the same sound she used on Brat, she has played down suggestions she’s making a straight genre shift.

In an Instagram post caption, Charli XCX wrote, “a video of me making a song called “rock music” that is not actually rock music which is funny because i never said i was making a rock album.”

The single Rock Music does feature crunchy guitars and acoustic drums, but it is not as if she has not experimented with similar sounds before — most notably on 2015’s Sucker album.

When is Charli XCX next playing live in London?

Charli XCX has not yet announced a tour to support the new album. But she is playing at a bunch of festivals across the world this year. None are in London, but two are at least in the UK.

She will headline the Reading and Leeds festivals this year, which both take place between August 27th and 30th. Charli XCX tops the bill on Saturday at Leeds, and on Friday at Reading.