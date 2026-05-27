Toy Story 5’s cast now includes Bad Bunny and Alan Cumming

Bad Bunny and Alan Cumming are officially joining the cast of Toy Story 5, with Disney unveiling the latest trailer for Pixar’s next emotional attempt to ruin an entire generation’s mental stability.

The fifth film sees the return of Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and Joan Cusack as Jessie, with the gang now facing their biggest threat yet: a child with an iPad.

Or, more specifically, Bonnie’s new smart tablet called Lilypad.

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The trailer leans heavily into the idea that Bonnie has become increasingly obsessed with screens and technology, leaving the toys abandoned while the tablet slowly takes over her attention. Which is honestly one of the bleakest and most aggressively modern Toy Story plotlines imaginable.

Lilypad, voiced by Greta Lee, quickly establishes itself as the villain of the film, throwing toys out of Bonnie’s room and repeatedly insisting she no longer needs them. At one point, the tablet even refers to Woody as “Stuffalo Bill,” which feels weirdly brutal for a Pixar insult.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny will voice a new character called Pizza With Sunglasses, described by Disney as an “effortlessly cool and mysterious” toy living inside an abandoned shed. Which sounds exactly like the sort of character Bad Bunny would play in any film franchise.

Alan Cumming, meanwhile, is rumoured to be voicing Evil Bullseye, a sinister alternate version of Woody’s loyal horse companion. Pixar executives sat down and decided what Toy Story really needed was a naughty horse.

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The trailer also brings Woody back into the fold after the events of Toy Story 4, where he left the group behind to become a lost toy. Here, Jessie calls him back to help save Bonnie, leading to an emotional reunion with Buzz that immediately feels engineered to emotionally devastate anyone over the age of 25.

There’s also plenty of classic Toy Story chaos throughout, including Jessie fighting the tablet, Buzz leading an army of toys into battle and a callback to the famous mass-produced Buzz Lightyear sequence from Toy Story 2.

While there’s definitely still some lingering “did this franchise really need another sequel?” energy surrounding Toy Story 5, the trailer at least suggests Pixar is leaning fully into the weirdness this time around.

If you’re making a fifth Toy Story film in 2026, you may as well make the villain an emotionally manipulative tablet and cast Bad Bunny as a sentient slice of pizza wearing sunglasses.





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