Common as London’s Country music festival Country on the Common returns to Tooting for 2026

Sometimes your weekend needs to be countrified, and quite literally nothing will do that better than the rootin-tootin country music festival. Country on the Common is officially returning to Tooting Common this summer with the best of the blues, line dancing, a bucking bronco, and axe throwing – for the, erm, proper Western experience…

Saddle up as on 4th and 5th July, South London will transform into Cowboy central – although no Glen Powell in Twisters unfortunately, but nothing is stopping you from replicating the look yourself. There will be a whole programme of live acts, including music from Seasick Steve, Cody Pennington, Kezia Gill and more – even Mr BBC Radio Vernon Kay will be hitting up the DJ decks. No yeehaws guaranteed.

Saturday will see Grammy-nominated Seasick Steve take to the stage, serving up his gritty, roots-driven sound, supported by Kezia Gill, Twinnie, and One Night In Nashville, so get ready to dust off your dancing boots and bring as much groove as a repressed Brit possibly can in public. Sunday is just as starry, headlined by US country artist Cody Pennington, joined by Elles Bailey (UK artist despite what her name suggests), and country pop singer Harleymoon Kemp. Sunday also sees Vernon Kay making his Country Jukebox set debut.

(Image credit: Country on the Common)

Possibly the most unhinged / iconic part of the weekend comes in the form of the plethora of tribute acts who will be performing in and around the festival, including Johnny Cash Roadshow, The Shania Twain Story, to Fearlessly Taylor Swift. If you’re not dancing by the end, you’re not human.

The Country Roses will be lighting the matches for guests to burn the dancefloor (okay, they’re teaching people how to line dance), followed by a bona fide hoedown from Cut A Shine Barn Dance Band, followed by the more recognisable DJ sets and silent discos.

They just couldn’t reasonably call it a country festival without supplying the likes of Rodeo Bull Riding and axe throwing, and happily, both will be on show across the weekend, alongside plenty of more family-friendly options.

Tickets start at £41 and go on sale from 31st March, with cheaper tickets available for certain concessions, available from Country on the Common's website.

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