Toy Story 5 teaser drops hints about the film's plot

Toy Story 5 was confirmed in 2023, but we’ve only just got our first proper teaser image for this most anticipated of upcoming Disney movies. And they show what Woody and Buzz will look like in the sequel.

Guess what? Disney hasn’t messed with their designs, but there are a couple of little bits to note. Woody no longer bears his original sheriff’s badge. And Buzz has a star sticker on his costume, leading fans to speculate as to why.

The top guess of the moment is Buzz gets deputised by Jessie, who now of course owns Woody’s sheriff’s badge.

Some also guess that the star is used in the movie to separate the “real” Buzz from an army of imposters who may or may not feature in Toy Story 5.

And that takes us back to the premise of the movie, which we learned about earlier this year when Disney dropped some concept storyboard-style artwork for the film back in June.

It suggests we’re dealing with a theme of toys versus tech, as kids’ attention is increasingly bogarted by tablets.

“Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they're introduced to what kids are obsessed with today….electronics,” reads the description on the Pixar website.

(Image credit: Disney)

Is an army of Buzz toys going to get reprogrammed by the tablets to take out the toys for good?

We don’t know all that much about the finer points of the story yet. And that’s for the best because there’s still a decent wait ahead for Toy Story 5.

It’s due to come out in cinemas on June 19th, 2026.

Toy Story 5 is directed by Andrew Stanton, whose credits include Pixar classics Wall E, Finding Nemo and A Bug’s Life, although this will be his first Toy Story directing job. And in recent years he has worked on much more grown-up fare, including 3 Body Problem, For All Mankind and Better Call Saul.

The pressure is on elsewhere, too. Both Toy Story 3 and 4 earned over a billion in cinemas, and Pixar flicks haven’t all fared too well recently. The perfectly charming Elio made just $154 million at the box office, although recognisable names can still pull in the crowds.

2024’s Inside Out 2 was a huge hit. Just under $1.7 billion in earnings made it the highest grossing film of the year, easily besting Deadpool & Wolverine.

But above all else? Let’s just hope Toy Story 5 lives up to the series’s high standards. A big ask.