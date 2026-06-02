This North London coffee spot is doing a month of collabs with all of the city’s most hyped bakeries
Bready or not
London is packed with good bakeries to the point where it would probably be fairly easy to give yourself diabetes, or at least a looong pastry-induced nap. One of the things that stops people from truly maxxing out on the goodies is the distance between them – you’ve got incredible Filipino inspired spots in Walthamstow, acclaimed artisan artistry over in Battersea, and stacked sarnies down in Crystal Palace, and that’s just three of the hundreds you can find. If you happen to lean on the lazier side of exploring, chances are you won’t be schlepping across four different tube lines and six boroughs just for a sweet treat, no matter how many times it appears on your fyp. Luckily, one coffee shop is hosting a month-long rotating residency, welcoming in some of the hottest bakers in town.
Highbury Barn coffee shop Profile is welcoming in a different guest bakery every week across June, including some of the trendiest and beloved spots across London who are all getting involved. The Highbury cafe has revealed there will be "a rotating selection of pastries, bakes, and special releases".
The proof’s in the
pudding pastry when it comes to collabs like this, and luckily the selected lineup of bakeries is the foodie equivalent of this year’s Soccer Aid lineup – epic. The four bakeries involved are Walthamstow’s Suba which will take the inaugural spot across 6-7th June, followed by Hackney’s Forno bakery on the 27th and 28th June. Following on from Forno is roaming bakery Tabula on 20-21st June, with the whole season being rounded off with a local neighbour, Highgate’s Tarn Bakery. It’s expected to be a pretty diverse range of treats; Forno will be bringing its Italian influence to the menu, whilst Suba (meaning both “Good Morning” and “See You Tomorrow” in Wolof) will be putting its West African spin on patisserie to Highgate.
Unlike Taylor Swift’s endless teasing and cryptic hints about her Toy Story 5 feature, there is nothing mysterious about what will be on offer during the collabs, with the menu already announced, including specials like:
- Mango passion fruit coconut danish
- Pistachio pain suisse
- Amalfi lemon curd bun
- Peach Earl Grey cookie
- Miso chilli tomato focaccia slice
- Oxtail strawberry scotch bonnet croissant
- Pandan shiso strawberry cake slice
The collab will be running across June, kicking off on 6th at Profile, 1b Highbury Park, London, United Kingdom N5 1QJ.
- Anya Hindmarsh’s whacky Ice Cream Project is officially returning to London this summer – with Capri Sun, Lurpak, and Paxo stuffing falvours among the lineup
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.