A landmark exhibition exploring Pan-Africanism is coming to London

One of the most ambitious exhibitions landing in London this summer is set to explore a century of art, politics and cultural exchange through the lens of Pan-Africanism.

Opening on the 11th of June, at the Tate Modern, Project a Black Planet: The Art and Culture of Panafrica brings together more than 300 works spanning painting, sculpture, installation, photography, film, journals, posters and archival material. The exhibition examines the influence of Pan-Africanism on artistic production from the 1920s to the present day, tracing connections across Africa, the Caribbean, Brazil, North America and Europe.

While Pan-Africanism is often discussed as a political movement centred on anti-colonial resistance, liberation and solidarity among people of African descent, this exhibition shifts the focus towards culture and creativity. It explores how artists didn't simply respond to Pan-African ideas but actively helped shape and expand them, imagining new possibilities for identity, community and collective futures.

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(Image credit: Abdias do Nascimento)

Described as the first major exhibition to fully examine the relationship between Pan-Africanism and visual culture, the show presents Panafrica not as a geographical location but as a shared intellectual and creative space. Across the exhibition, visitors will encounter stories of resistance, migration, collaboration and imagination that have resonated across continents for more than a century.

The scale of the exhibition is reflected in its artist list, which includes some of the most important figures in contemporary and modern art. Featured artists include El Anatsui, Lubaina Himid, Chris Ofili, Claudette Johnson, William Kentridge, Simone Leigh, Lynette Yiadom-Boakye and Marlene Dumas among dozens of others.

The exhibition also serves as the centrepiece for a wider summer programme inspired by its themes. More than 50 events will take place alongside the show, including talks, screenings, live music performances and community-led projects, bringing together artists, writers and thinkers from across the African continent and its global diasporas.

For anyone interested in art, history or culture, this looks set to be one of London's standout exhibitions of the summer.

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Project a Black Planet: The Art and Culture of Panafrica runs from the 11th of June to the 6th of September at Tate Modern. Standard tickets cost £19.





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