Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is taking on Juliet in the West End

Netflix’s Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is stepping onto the London stage next spring, making her West End debut as Juliet in a brand-new production of Romeo & Juliet at the Harold Pinter Theatre. Performances kick off on the 16th of March 2026 and run until the 6th of June.

Sink, 23, isn’t new to the theatre world, far from it. She began her career as a Broadway kid in Annie, later taking on the role of a young Queen Elizabeth in Peter Morgan’s The Audience. Earlier this year, she earned a Tony Award nomination for her leading performance in John Proctor Is the Villain, proving she can hold her own on the world’s most prestigious stages.

“I’ve always dreamed about doing a show in the West End,” Sink says. “To get to do that in one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays under Rob’s direction with Noah will be such an exciting challenge. London theatre has this incredible energy, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

A post shared by empire street (@estreetprods) A photo posted by on

Opposite her, making his professional theatre debut, is Noah Jupe, 20, known for A Quiet Place, Honey Boy, and upcoming as Hamlet in Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet. “Theatre is something I’ve always been intrigued by,” Jupe says. “The combination of Romeo, Rob and Sadie is an opportunity you simply cannot turn down.”

Helming the production is Olivier-winning director Robert Icke, whose recent Oedipus with Mark Strong and Lesley Manville transferred to Broadway. Icke promises a production “filled with heat and life, which confronts us with the fragility of our lives and the momentousness of every last second.”

The creative team also includes set and costume designer Hildegard Bechtler (After the Dance), lighting designer Jon Clark (The Lehman Trilogy), sound designer Tom Gibbons (People, Places & Things), and video designer Ash J. Woodward (Dear England).

General sale began from 10am on 19 November via romeojulietplay.com. This is one stage event that fans of theatre, Stranger Things, or simply jaw-droppingly talented actors won’t want to miss.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



