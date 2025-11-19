Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is taking on Juliet in the West End
A new West End romance begins
Netflix’s Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is stepping onto the London stage next spring, making her West End debut as Juliet in a brand-new production of Romeo & Juliet at the Harold Pinter Theatre. Performances kick off on the 16th of March 2026 and run until the 6th of June.
Sink, 23, isn’t new to the theatre world, far from it. She began her career as a Broadway kid in Annie, later taking on the role of a young Queen Elizabeth in Peter Morgan’s The Audience. Earlier this year, she earned a Tony Award nomination for her leading performance in John Proctor Is the Villain, proving she can hold her own on the world’s most prestigious stages.
“I’ve always dreamed about doing a show in the West End,” Sink says. “To get to do that in one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays under Rob’s direction with Noah will be such an exciting challenge. London theatre has this incredible energy, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
A post shared by empire street (@estreetprods)
A photo posted by on
Opposite her, making his professional theatre debut, is Noah Jupe, 20, known for A Quiet Place, Honey Boy, and upcoming as Hamlet in Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet. “Theatre is something I’ve always been intrigued by,” Jupe says. “The combination of Romeo, Rob and Sadie is an opportunity you simply cannot turn down.”
Helming the production is Olivier-winning director Robert Icke, whose recent Oedipus with Mark Strong and Lesley Manville transferred to Broadway. Icke promises a production “filled with heat and life, which confronts us with the fragility of our lives and the momentousness of every last second.”
The creative team also includes set and costume designer Hildegard Bechtler (After the Dance), lighting designer Jon Clark (The Lehman Trilogy), sound designer Tom Gibbons (People, Places & Things), and video designer Ash J. Woodward (Dear England).
General sale began from 10am on 19 November via romeojulietplay.com. This is one stage event that fans of theatre, Stranger Things, or simply jaw-droppingly talented actors won’t want to miss.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
