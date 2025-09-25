Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse swings into cinemas a week early — and it's shaping up to be epic

Miles Morales is coming back sooner than expected. Sony has quietly shifted the release date for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the hotly anticipated finale to its Oscar-winning animated trilogy, moving it up a week to the 18th of June, 2027.

It also sets up a superhero-sized showdown. Miles will now go head-to-head with Disney’s new animated adventure Gatto on the same day, and land just one week after Universal’s How to Train Your Dragon 2. In short, summer 2027 is about to get very busy.

Thanks to this, we're creeping back into a sweetspot of superhero fever with a Wolverine game on the way, Tom Holland's Spider-Man returning, and more Superman and Avengers Doomsday on the horizon.

The end of a revolutionary trilogy

The third chapter picks up directly after that ending, with Miles (voiced by Shameik Moore) stuck in an alternate reality and facing his most personal challenge yet, a confrontation with an evil version of himself. Gwen Stacy and the rest of the Spider-Gang are also expected to return, though whether they’re enough to save the day remains to be seen.

Filmmakers Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson have promised a “satisfying ending” to the story, while producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are once again pushing the boundaries of animation. Expect a mix of new visual styles, ambitious storytelling, and plenty of emotional punches.

Fan favourites Daniel Kaluuya (Spider-Punk) and Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen) are back, along with Marvin Jones III as Tombstone, who was recently announced as the live-action Tombstone as well.

Sony is teasing that Beyond will feature some of the franchise’s most ambitious sequences yet; the wait, however long it’s felt, is shaping up to be worth it.

After years of delays and shifting release dates, the Spider-Verse saga is finally swinging toward its conclusion. And now that it’s arriving a little earlier than planned, there’s one less week to wait before we see how Miles Morales’ story ends.