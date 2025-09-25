Marvel’s Wolverine trailer: 5 things to know about the PS5 exclusive

Wolverine fans, start sharpening your claws and maybe your sense of patience. After being teased all the way back in 2021, Insomniac Games has finally swung back into the spotlight with a brand-new trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine, coming exclusively to PS5 in the Autumn of 2026 (likely releasing at a similar time to this year's big PlayStation exclusive Ghost of Yōtei).

It’s as brutal, bloody, and just as violent as you’d hope from a Wolverine game, and we're here to break down everything we know so far.

1. Liam McIntyre is your new Logan

Say goodbye to Hugh Jackman and hello to Australian actor Liam McIntyre, best known as JD Fenix from Gears of War. According to Insomniac, McIntyre channels Logan’s rage, pain, and unflinching resilience to deliver a performance that feels “quintessentially Wolverine.”

In the game, Logan is on a personal hunt to uncover the secrets of a dark past. But don’t expect polite chats over coffee; this Wolverine digs his claws in and shreds anyone standing in his way. Healing fast and fighting faster, he’s a walking weapon with momentum-fueled berserker rage.

2. Brutal, bloody combat is the name of the game

If you’ve been waiting for Insomniac to unleash a fully gory Wolverine fantasy, your patience has paid off. The trailer teases fast, fluid, and ferocious combat where adamantium claws meet mutant flesh. Logan can dismember, shred, and pulverise enemies while building momentum for even deadlier attacks.

Fans of Insomniac’s Spider-Man games will recognise the slickness in the animations; it’s responsive, cinematic, and somehow makes tearing enemies apart feel satisfying without getting repetitive. And yes, it’s much darker than previous Insomniac outings, leaning into Logan’s merciless, no-holds-barred personality, so don’t expect the childlike fun of Ratchet and Clank.

3. Allies, enemies, and giant purple robots

Wolverine rarely works alone, and neither does this game. The trailer has already showcased some familiar faces, including Mystique and the hulking Omega Red, who are most likely villains, but Mystique can tow the line.

While enemy factions like the Reavers keep Logan on his claws. Of course, we also get a glimpse of the iconic Sentinels, who have caused the mutants of Marvel plenty of problems in the past.

It’s a mix of allies and enemies that promises tension, surprises, and the occasional brutal smackdown that will no doubt please comic fans. If the Spider-Man games were anything to go by, this will be full of surprises.

4. Wolverine is Mr Worldwide

This is no back-alley brawl (although there will no doubt be some of those). Wolverine’s hunt spans exotic locales, including the snowy Canadian wilderness, the neon-lit streets of Tokyo, and the fictional island nation of Madripoor. Each environment serves as a potential battleground for Logan’s claws and his signature berserker rage.

Insomniac promises action-packed set pieces, destructible environments, and cinematic sequences that showcase Wolverine’s ferocity. If Logan’s not tearing through enemies, he’s probably leaving a trail of destruction behind him.

5. The game’s a PS5 showcase

Marvel’s Wolverine is built from the ground up for PlayStation 5, using the console’s hardware to deliver fast, fluid gameplay and stunning visuals. It also includes robust accessibility features, ensuring more fans can enjoy Logan’s violent exploits.

While we’ve had leaks and glimpses since 2021, this trailer finally feels like the real deal. Insomniac isn’t just showing off Wolverine’s claws; it’s teasing a story-driven, feral, cinematic adventure that taps into everything we love about Logan: rage, resilience, and an unwavering determination to cut through anything that stands in his way. We can expect to see more in the Spring of next year, when we will hopefully get a definitive release date.