Next Superman movie plot and release date revealed — brace yourself for an unlikely team-up

Superman has only just left cinemas but we already have some concrete details on its sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

DC head and Superman director James Gunn has confirmed Superman Man of Tomorrow is headed to cinemas on July 9th, 2027.

Gunn posted as much on Instagram, alongside a piece of comic book art depicting Superman standing shoulder to shoulder with Lex Luthor in a mech suit. And that’s a substantive tease of what we can expect from Man of Tomorrow’s plot, apparently.

In a recent interview with Howard Stern, Gunn commented, “It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie.”

“It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together — to a certain degree — against a much, much bigger threat.”

Gunn has also intimated, to the surprise of no-one, David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will return as the two leads.

“I loved working with Nicholas Hoult. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much,” says Gunn.

All of James Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow teases so far have depicted Lex Luthor in his Iron Man-like Warsuit.

Judging by Gunn’s own words, he’ll eventually use its powers to team up with Superman to take on some world-ending baddie.

One fan favourite suggestion is Brainiac, a super-intelligent menace who wants to collect all knowledge in the universe, and kills billions in the process. He shrinks cities to collect them, then destroys the planets on which they sat.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

While the recent Superman movie didn’t reach anything like the money-making heights of Marvel at its peak, raking in $614 million, recent figures suggest it’s Warner Bros.’s most profitable film of the year to date. $125 million actual profit? We’ll take that.

Between now and Superman: Man of Tomorrow we have Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow to get through, due on June 26th, 2026.

The character got a cinematic outing in 1984, but it’s widely regarded as a mess. Fingers crossed DC will have better luck this time. Milly Alcock will star as Supergirl in the upcoming movie, which Gunn has described as a “space fantasy.”