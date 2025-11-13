One of the greatest war films ever made just landed on Netflix

Good news if you’re in the mood for something powerful, harrowing, and utterly unforgettable, Saving Private Ryan has just marched back onto Netflix UK. Steven Spielberg’s 1998 war epic has returned to the platform, giving you the perfect excuse to revisit one of the most visceral pieces of cinema ever made.

If it’s been a while since you’ve seen it (or you’ve missed it entirely), here’s the setup: Tom Hanks stars as Captain John Miller, who’s tasked with leading a squad of soldiers deep into Nazi-occupied France during World War II. Their mission? Find and bring home Private James Francis Ryan (Matt Damon), the last surviving brother of four servicemen. What follows is two and a half hours of raw emotion, intense moral questions, and some of the most realistic battle scenes ever committed to film.

And yes, the infamous D-Day landing sequence still hits like a gut punch. Even 26 years later, that opening stretch feels more real than most modern blockbusters, grimy, chaotic, and heartbreakingly human.

Why Saving Private Ryan is still worth watching

There’s a reason Saving Private Ryan has topped “greatest war movies of all time” lists for decades. Spielberg captures the horror and heroism of war without glorifying it, and Tom Hanks delivers one of his most quietly devastating performances. The rest of the cast — including a young Vin Diesel, Giovanni Ribisi, and Edward Burns — bring a raw authenticity that keeps you glued from the first bullet to the last.

It’s not just about war, though. It’s about courage, sacrifice, and doing the right thing even when it makes no sense. Spielberg and writer Robert Rodat dig deep into what it means to be human under impossible circumstances.

The film picked up five Oscars, inspired a generation of filmmakers and games (Band of Brothers, Call of Duty and more), and hasn’t aged a day. So if you’ve got a free evening and a strong stomach, fire it up on Netflix.





