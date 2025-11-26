No New Years plans? Jools Holland's Hootenanny line-up is out

Too tired, old or broke to take to the streets this New Year’s? No problem, Jools Holland’s Hootenanny is here for you once again, and the line-up has just been announced.

In classic fashion, Jools Holland’s show is a mix of the old and new — but mostly old — to take us into 2026.

On the list to be aggressively duetted with by the piano-basher are Olivia Dean, Ronnie Wood, Lulu, Craig David, The Kooks, Jessie J, Heather Small, Imelda May, Joe Webb, Ruby Turner and David Herman.

Olivia Dean is the biggest-ticket name in the list, with four nights at The O2 scheduled for next year, even if she won’t necessarily clock the greatest recognition among the Hootenanny crowd. She’s set to take on a cover of This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) from Natalie Cole, with Holland on piano.

Jessie J will reportedly cover a Frank Sinatra classic, while Lulu will sing with Holland’s Rhythm & Blues Orchestra band for a cover of David Bowie’s The Man Who Sold the World and her own hit Relight My Fire.

If this all isn’t sounding cheesy or nostalgic enough for you, no problem.

Craig David will also play tracks from his 2000 album Born to Do It — tracks TBC — alongside some more recent material. And The Kooks will take us back to 2006 with some material from their debut album Inside In/Inside Out. That’s right, it turns 20 years old next year.

The less silly and fluffy stuff comes in part from Ronnie Wood, who will play songs from his recently released Fearless compilation album, which collates tracks from 1965 to today.

While Jools Holland’s Hootenanny is famously recorded before the actual events of New Year’s Eve, it hasn’t happened yet. The recording will take place on Wednesday, December 10th at 19:45pm, Versa Studios. You can still apply for tickets , until December 2nd.

The show itself is expected to begin at around 11:30pm on New Year’s Eve, and typically lasts around two hours these days.





