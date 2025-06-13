A new Twin Peaks series may still happen, says show co-creator

Twin Peaks may not be gone for good according to show co-creator Mark Frost.

The iconic 1980s show Twin Peaks is routinely attributed to film-making icon David Lynch, who sadly died in January this year, but it was co-created by Frost. He says the pair were mulling over continuing the show.

“We had a little bit of a recipe forming; nothing terribly formal, but it was in the wind,” Frost told NME in a recent interview.

Not long after the 2017 return to Twin Peaks, Lynch had discussed how he thought there may be a fourth season of the show in him, further exploring Sheryl Lee’s Carrie Page character.

“I say, it’s calling… but the signal has a lot of disturbances,” Lynch told a crowd back in 2018 following the launch of his memoir.

Lynch announced his emphysema diagnosis in August 2024, but at the same said he had no plans to retire.

“I felt there were uncertainties about his health, so I didn’t press him on it, but nothing really stopped the flow of his creativity,” says Frost. “I’m kind of the same way, so yeah, we’ll see what happens.”

Despite Lynch no longer being around to head up things — and Lynch spearheaded both TV runs and directed spin-off film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me — Frost does not rule out Twin Peaks coming back one day.

“I honestly don’t know yet. It’s still kind of too soon, but it’s something I’ll get around to thinking about long and hard,” says Frost.

In the meantime, it’s the ideal moment to head back into Twin Peaks because the entire TV run has just been released on MUBI.

That includes the first 8-episode season, the second 22-episode season and the 2017 return, which — at 18 episodes — represents a 37.5 per cent chunk of all the Twin Peaks TV we have, even if some fans of the original may overlook it.

MUBI announced its acquisition of the show rights in April, and you can stream the lot now. There’s a 7-day trial for new users, while a membership costs £11.99 a month. Other somewhat recent additions you may not want to miss include The Substance and Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, starring Daniel Craig.