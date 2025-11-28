My Chemical Romance UK tour gets an incredible roster of support acts
Icons of rock
Whether you love My Chemical Romance or were an emo hater back in The Black Parade era, we think there’s going to be something you’ll love in the band’s list of support acts.
The band is playing a three-date run at London’s Wembley Stadium next summer, and each night — and those of the wider European tour — features a legit iconic support act.
If you’re there on July 8th, you’ll get to see 90s British rock legends Skunk Anansie. On July 10th My Chemical Romance will be supported by Godmother of Punk herself Joan Jett, while the last Wembley Stadium gig will feature emo pioneers Sunny Day Real Estate.
That’s not it, either. The other UK, Italy and Spanish gigs also feature bands we’d want to see about as much as My Chemical Romance (or more) in the first place. Here’s the full list of support acts across the upcoming European leg of the tour.
- June 10th: Anfield Stadium - Echo & The Bunnymen
- July 4th: Bellahouston Park - Idlewild
- July 8th: Wembley Stadium - Skunk Anansie
- July 10th: Wembley Stadium - Joan Jett
- July 11th: Wembley Stadium - Sunny Day Real Estate
- July 15th: Visarno Arena Hippodrome - Interpol
- July 18th: Iberdrola Music - Mogwai
It’s an unusually strong line-up that is likely only made possible by the sheer scale of My Chemical Romance’s gigs. Wembley has capacity of upwards of 90,000 for concerts, and Iberdrola Music can host even more, with room for upwards of 100,000.
At present the July 8th date at Wembley — supported by Skunk Anansie — has the best ticket availability. For the others you’re looking at resale tickets peppered throughout the stadium.
The dates are part of My Chemical Romance’s Long Live The Black Parade Tour, which began all the way back in June 2025. They play the entire 2006 album The Black Parade to start, followed by a whole second "B-stage" set. Some nights they even play a cover of The Smashing Pumpkins’ Bullet With Butterfly Wings, or Bon Jovi’s Livin’ on a Prayer.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
While Gerard Way must be pretty busy with this tour, back in September we heard he is also part of a new musical project, called The Mock-Ups, alongside members of ska band The Interrupters.
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Kneecap announce their biggest London show yet at Crystal Palace Park
"Back to the belly of the beast"
-
11 rock stars reveal the one album you need to hear before you die
With surprises in store
-
Here's a sneak peek at Hammersmith's new 3,800 capacity music venue
Olympia’s huge new gig space is nearly here
-
UK set to ban ticket resale above face value in major crackdown on touts
Bad news for bots, good news for man
-
Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2026: Loyle Carner and Ezra Collective lead first wave line-up
One of Love Supreme’s most ambitious line-ups yet
-
Lorde confirmed as All Points East 2026 headliner – and she’s bringing a powerhouse line-up with her
A stellar line-up
-
London Jazz Festival 2025: Eight gigs you can’t miss
From legends to rising stars, the capital’s premier jazz festival is back and bigger than eve
-
Lily Allen 2026 tour will head to London for two dates — and a West End Girl showcase
Getting posh at the Palladium