My Chemical Romance UK tour gets an incredible roster of support acts

Whether you love My Chemical Romance or were an emo hater back in The Black Parade era, we think there’s going to be something you’ll love in the band’s list of support acts.

The band is playing a three-date run at London’s Wembley Stadium next summer, and each night — and those of the wider European tour — features a legit iconic support act.

If you’re there on July 8th, you’ll get to see 90s British rock legends Skunk Anansie. On July 10th My Chemical Romance will be supported by Godmother of Punk herself Joan Jett, while the last Wembley Stadium gig will feature emo pioneers Sunny Day Real Estate.

That’s not it, either. The other UK, Italy and Spanish gigs also feature bands we’d want to see about as much as My Chemical Romance (or more) in the first place. Here’s the full list of support acts across the upcoming European leg of the tour.

June 10th: Anfield Stadium - Echo & The Bunnymen

July 4th: Bellahouston Park - Idlewild

July 8th: Wembley Stadium - Skunk Anansie

July 10th: Wembley Stadium - Joan Jett

July 11th: Wembley Stadium - Sunny Day Real Estate

July 15th: Visarno Arena Hippodrome - Interpol

July 18th: Iberdrola Music - Mogwai

(Image credit: My Chemical Romance)

It’s an unusually strong line-up that is likely only made possible by the sheer scale of My Chemical Romance’s gigs. Wembley has capacity of upwards of 90,000 for concerts, and Iberdrola Music can host even more, with room for upwards of 100,000.

At present the July 8th date at Wembley — supported by Skunk Anansie — has the best ticket availability. For the others you’re looking at resale tickets peppered throughout the stadium.

The dates are part of My Chemical Romance’s Long Live The Black Parade Tour, which began all the way back in June 2025. They play the entire 2006 album The Black Parade to start, followed by a whole second "B-stage" set. Some nights they even play a cover of The Smashing Pumpkins’ Bullet With Butterfly Wings, or Bon Jovi’s Livin’ on a Prayer.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Gerard Way must be pretty busy with this tour, back in September we heard he is also part of a new musical project, called The Mock-Ups, alongside members of ska band The Interrupters.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



