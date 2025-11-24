11 rock stars reveal the one album you need to hear before you die

From Metallica and Maiden to Boygenius and Panic! At the Disco, the beauty of a great record is in the eye of the beholder - especially when it comes to those of our favourite rock bands.

We discovered exactly that when we went backstage earlier this year at Download Festival to give ourselves a music masterclass. We asked rock royalty one simple question: What’s the one album you think everyone should listen to before they die?

The answers might surprise you. From metal masterpieces to unexpected cinematic soundtracks, we sat down with rockstars from across the globe to pledge their eternal love to the bands that made them. Hell, even U2 made the cut.

Goth icons Cradle of Filth, US chart-toppers Shinedown (who hold the record for the most Billboard rock number ones), Ukrainian metal heroes Jinjer, Canadian pop-rock star Lolo and US band Arrows in Action, alt-punk riser BEX, Brazilian punk rocker Karen Dio, and Swedish heavyweights Orbit Culture all let us in on the music that shaped them.

Here, 11 of the world’s loudest, weirdest, and most influential rock stars reveal to Shortlist the albums which shaped their lives - and which you have to listen to before you die. Time to add some new albums to your Spotify playlist…

1. Dani Filth, Cradle of Filth: Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of the Worlds (1978)

"One album everyone should listen to before they die? That would be Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds. It’s not very heavy metal, but it’s my favourite album of all time. I once auditioned for it and went to Jeff Wayne’s house - which I call Wayne Manor. I didn’t get it… well, actually, I did get it, but I couldn’t tour because of Cradle of Filth at the time."

"I love everything about it - including the slightly dodgy production. It literally sounds organic, that record. It’s got swathes of orchestra. It’s very cinematic, very atmospheric. I remember when I got the advance copy - it was Christmas - and it just went hand-in-hand with that. It’s something where you turn the lights off and just listen. It doesn’t sound real. It’s something you have to experience. I actually saw them play it in full in Denver this year!"

2. Eugene Abdukhanov, bassist in Jinjer: Blackwater Path by Opeth (2001)

"Blackwater Park by Opeth. It’s just the best music, for me. Alongside Meshuggah, Opeth are my favourite band. I still remember the first time I listened to that album, over 25 years ago. I went into my room, put the CD into my computer, opened Winamp, the old media player, and listened to the whole thing. I remember it so clearly, like I’m still there! That album changed everything for me. It shaped me as a person in many ways."

3. LOLO: American Idiot by Green Day (2004) and The Record by Boygenius (2023)

(Image credit: Download)

"American Idiot is my favourite album of all time. But The Record by boygenius is my favourite recent album. So I have to say: listen to both!"

4. Zach Myers, guitarist, Shinedown: The Joshua Tree by U2 (1987)

(Image credit: Download)

"I’d say The Joshua Tree by U2. I’m a big U2 fan. That record has every feeling - depression, emotion, triumph, redemption. It’s got everything in it."

5. BEX: Light Me Up by The Pretty Reckless (2010)

"Light Me Up by The Pretty Reckless. It’s the best. I love everything about it. Taylor Momsen was so young when she wrote it and it came out, and it's so strong and powerful. Her voice is incredible. It’s also kind of simple in some ways - but I really, really like it. It’s really good."

6. Jesse Frimmel, drums in Arrows in Action: A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out by Panic! At The Disco

(Image credit: Download)

"A Fever You Can't Sweat Out by Panic! At The Disco is my favourite album of all time. I can listen to it all the time. It's a beautiful thing. I think they were ahead of their time with that.

"In particular, the lyrics are super fun. There's all kinds of crazy noises, but not in a "noise rock" kind of way - they find a really fun way to use a lot of stuff that people in their genre weren't doing - like the strings. You really listen to that album as a whole album - and another cool thing about it is that there’s a concept to it."

7. Victor Viramontes-Pattison, vocals in Arrows in Action: Language & Perspective by Bad Suns (2014)

"Language & Perspective by Bad Suns. That was what got me out of only listening to heavier music. It showed me you can make clean, nice songs."

8. Matthew Fowler, guitar in Arrows in Action: The Maine by The Maine (2023)

“The Maine’s self-titled album, which is their most recent full length. It’s very recent, but it's just perfect. I can listen to it all the time. It makes me happy."

9. Karen Dio: “Blonder and Blonder” by The Muffs (1995)

(Image credit: Hopeless Records)

“Ask me and my brain blanks! But I would say: definitely listen to The Muffs. Unfortunately, the singer passed away, but it’s such an amazing and beautiful punk rock band from America. I absolutely love them. They’re a big inspiration, and I hope you like it when you listen to it."

10. Fredrik Lennartsson, bassist in Orbit Culture: Brave New World by Iron Maiden

(Image credit: Venla Shalin/Redferns via Getty Images)

"I’d say Brave New World by Iron Maiden. For me, it was during that album cycle that I really got into music. Especially with Steve Harris playing the bass. I was like, "I want to do that too!""

11. Niklas Karlsson, vocals and rhythm guitar in Orbit Culture: “Master of Puppets” by Metallica (1986)

(Image credit: Century Media)

"Oh my God. I’m gonna be boring, but I’d choose Master of Puppets. I have to. For me, even though I wasn’t even born when it came out, Master of Puppets was so modern, and so ahead of its time. The band were so young when they made that record; it’s mind-blowing."





