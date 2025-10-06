London Korean Film Festival celebrates 20 years with star-studded premieres and a superhero comedy twist
The UK’s biggest Korean film festival turns 20
The London Korean Film Festival is back this November, and it's a big one. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the UK’s flagship celebration of Korean cinema runs from 5–18 November, taking over BFI Southbank, Ciné Lumière and the ICA with a packed line-up of premieres, rising talent and cult classics.
Opening the festival is the world premiere of Frosted Window, a poetic seasonal triptych from director Kim Jong-kwan (The Table, Shades of the Heart), set in the historic Seochon district of Seoul. The closing gala is Woo Min-ho’s Harbin, a sweeping historical thriller about Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun, starring Hyun Bin and lensed by Parasite cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo.
In between, expect everything from high-concept genre mashups to intimate indie gems. Highlights include Hi-Five, a lighthearted superhero comedy from Sunny director Kang Hyoung-chul; Commission, a slick psychodrama set in the world of webtoons; and Time to Be Strong, a bittersweet K-pop idol road trip with a twist. There's also The Informant, an offbeat cop caper starring Squid Game’s Heo Sung-tae, and 3670, an award-winning queer drama following a North Korean defector’s search for identity in Seoul.
The festival also hosts a series of talks and films dedicated to championing women's stories and talent. This year's Women's Voices strand, curated by Seoul International Women’s Film Festival’s Son Si-nae, champions new voices with emotionally charged dramas like Red Nails, SAVE, and the documentary The Meryl Streep Project, a look at feminist activism through the unlikely lens of one woman’s obsession with the Hollywood icon.
Marking the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation, the festival also features a special programme of resistance films, including the genre-blending Break Up the Chain (1971), Kim Jee-woon’s The Good, the Bad, the Weird and biopics such as Hero and Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet.
For the first time, audiences will get to vote for their favourite film with the launch of the LKFF Audience Award. Expect bold storytelling, big names, and a celebration of everything Korean cinema does best.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
